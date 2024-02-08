Just as the Heat were about to receive the Spurs this Wednesday evening at the Kaseya Center, the team announced that their forward Haywood Highsmith was involved in a car accident on his way back home after their home win against the Magic the night before. This was the reason why he was ruled out of the match due to “personal reasons.”

The press reported that the athlete was not hurt during the incident, but others involved were heavily injured. Even though the Miami club didn’t disclose details about the incident, they did release a statement wishing the best to everyone involved.

“We have been made aware that Highsmith was involved in a car accident heading home from last night’s game,” the team stated. “Highsmith is listed as out for tonight’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs due to Personal Reasons. Our hearts go out to those who were injured. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Heat’s Haywood Highsmith involved in car crash that left victim with partial leg amputation https://t.co/fTFqwr9zl3 pic.twitter.com/Hp5mOUnPzq — New York Post (@nypost) February 8, 2024

Despite not counting on their forward, the South Beach squad beat San Antonio and confirmed they are worthy of this winning stretch, as they are now 4-1 over their last 5 matches. With their 116-104 victory, the Heat improved to 28-24 this campaign and are just one game behind the Indiana Pacers for the 6th position in the Eastern Conference.

The Florida squad is back on track after a surprising seven-game losing streak. Jimmy Butler led the home team this Wednesday after recording his 19th-career triple double.

This game was marked by Erik Spoelstra and Gregg Popovich’s meeting, as they are both in the Top 15 all-time list for coaches, and are also the league’s longest tenured. “I’ve said before I’ve admired him for a long time,” the Miami tactician said. “Really, it’s just a show of respect for him. I actually don’t want to take too much of his time now because I know all of the guys that are waiting behind me … A lot of it is just acknowledging and showing respect.”

“Even though you lose, it’s still the big picture,” Popovich added. “Spo is fantastic. Bam [Adebayo] is fantastic. To see those guys after the game and wish them well, it’s a thrill.”

After losing in Miami, Victor Wembanyama said that the Heat’s winning culture is ‘inspiring’

After the game, rookie Victor Wembanyama dedicated praise to the Heat roster after he’s lost both contests played against them this season. The No. 1 pick of the NBA Draft called their winning culture “inspiring” and dedicated special words for his rival big man Bam Adebayo.

“He’s one of the solid players in the league, especially defensively,” Wembanyama said of the center. “It’s a great player to watch film on.”

The Miami squad has been one of the most successful postseason teams of the last 20 years, having conquered three NBA championships, plus reaching the Finals on seven occasions.

“They play mostly the right way, not many mistakes,” the Rookie of the Year contender said postgame. “It shows throughout the season and also in the playoffs. They’ve got a lot of vets, solid players.”