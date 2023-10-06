Heat’s Jaime Jaquez says he’s no typical rookie, as he considers himself an experienced 22-year-old

Even though the Heat weren’t able to catch superstar Damian Lillard or even Jrue Holiday once he was traded out of Milwaukee, the South Beach franchise still has some aces underneath their sleeves. One of the most underrated assets inside the roster comes in the form of a rookie, although he doesn’t consider himself a typical first-year player.

We are talking about Jaime Jaquez Jr., who you might perceive him as inexperienced, but according to everyone around him, he’s got what it takes to succeed in the NBA. “I think just everyone’s used to modern day rookie as being 18-19 years old. I’m 22,” he told the press this week. “I’m a little on the older side, but still got a lot of game left to prove and show.”

Chosen as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Jaquez was one of the young stars who led UCLA to an impressive last season, averaging 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per match. His most admirable display came in the NCAA tournament, where he became the Bruins top scorer, including a 29-point, 11 rebound game in the Sweet Sixteen.

Jimmy Butler has nothing but good things to say about Miami Heat youngsters Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr.: https://t.co/cvCBOvT16u — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) October 4, 2023

Heat superstar Jimmy Butler referred to the Miami newcomer during after this Wednesday’s practice, explaining how the rookie has all the ingredients to thrive in the Florida club.

“He just plays to win and makes all the right plays. Really plays like a vet. You know, I think that’s the competitive experience from NCAA Tournament,” he shared. “Very, very smart. He’s confident in his abilities and sticks to that. Definitely plays to his strengths.”

As for his coach Erik Spoelstra, he dedicated quite some praise for the 22-year-old after only three days of training camp in South Beach.

“Mentality wise, work ethic wise, competitive spirit wise, he fits right into our group. There’s nothing really we have to adjust from that standpoint. The skill level and him knowing how to play, that’s been a very pleasant surprise and it shouldn’t be,” he said about Jaquez.

Jaime believes that his ‘overall game’ is his strongest asset, as he believes that he dominates both offensive and defensive concepts

As the former UCLA forward is barely getting his first taste of NBA training camp, he says he just wants to prove to his team he’s able to perform in whatever position he’ll be needed in.

“I think it’s just my overall game. The biggest thing for me is just knowing the concepts offensively and defensively as a team,” Jaquez said on Thursday. “I think that’s gonna be the most important thing is just knowing what I’m supposed to do when I’m out there.”

There is no certainty if the 22-year-old will get his first minutes of play time in his NBA debut this month, as his coach just expects him to be ready while he figures out the amount of rotation he will receive.

“He played in a lot of big NCAA Tournament moments and that means being on the road and playing in tough environments and that means something to us. Finding a way to will your team to a win. We’ve seen a lot of that already,” Spoelstra said.

For now, fans might get their first look into Jaquez’ game this next Tuesday, as Miami will face the Charlotte Hornets in their preseason opener.