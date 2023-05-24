Hornets reportedly ‘would like to have’ Miles Bridges back in the team after his 30-game suspension due to domestic violence

After a long time in the sidelines and lots of rumours considering the end of his career, it seems we might see Miles Bridges back in the NBA courts next season. The Hornets, who were the last team he represented, are reportedly hoping to bring back the free agent for the 2023/24 campaign.

ESPN reporters Jeremy Woodys and Jonathan Givony were the first to report on the case, claiming that Charlotte’s front office “would like” to have the foward back in their roster, even though the athlete plead no contest to a domestic violence charge from late last year.

The NBA’s first action was to suspend Bridges for 30 games, which applied for 20 of them during this past 2022/23 competition. This means that the 25-year-old won’t be able to play the first 10 contests of next season.

Right before his wife’s accusation, the 2018 first-round pick was on a roll and likely to recieve a long-term contract in free agency. Bridges was emerging as a rising star next to teammate sensation LaMelo Ball, after averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 2021/22.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon considered his punishment to be just. “We believe this resolution was the best avenue to hold Mr. Bridges accountable for his conduct,” his office declared in a statement.

“We also understand through the victim’s representatives that the victim wanted an expedited resolution of the case. The victim and her representatives were consulted about the proposed resolution and agreed with the outcome of the case.”

After the LA County District released their resolution, an NBA spokesperson said that the league continued to review the matter. The league eventually added that the 30-game suspension is “based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors.”

At that time, the Hornets announced their own statement saying that they “will continue to gather information before determining any potential next steps.” It seems like Bridges was quickly absolved from further punishment from his former team.

His former partner detailed her case last year saying ‘I can’t be silent anymore’

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ children, posted on her personal Instagram account last year sharing details of what had happened behind their house’s doors.

“I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” she wrote, adding medical reports of multiple injuries with a video of their son recalling what happened saying “daddy choked mommy.”

Bridges was sent to complete 100 hours of community service, 52 weeks of parenting classes and 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling. “It’s been a long process,” Bridges told the press back in February.

The young foward was drafted out of Michigan State University by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, and later traded to the Hornets.

After four seasons in Charlotte, Bridges is a restricted a free agent, which means they can can match any offer he receives.