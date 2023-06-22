How did TikToker Jordan Haber manage to be eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft?

21-year-old student Jordan Haber has hacked the NBA Draft system, and is now eiligible for this Thursday’s selection even though he’s never played basketball seriously. And when we say ‘seriously’, we mean he never participated in middle school, high school or college hoop teams. How did he manage, you ask?

It seems that the lifelong Miami Heat fan found a loophole in the paperwork, after reading the extremely complex legal documentation that involves signing up for the draft eligibility.

Last month, he jokingly announced he was headed to become a basketball professional. “I am now Jordan Haber, member of the 2023 NBA draft class, uh, soon to be undrafted class,” he said in a TikTok video on May 18 that now has 3.1 million views.

The young student has recieved lots of attention on social media, as he’s just living life waiting to head to law school in the fall. With time on his hands, he started looking through the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement and noticed a confusing message that could be misinterpreted and he knew he could make the draft.

Check out Haber’s explanation on how he hacked the system to head to the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22:

“You really have a three-month, four-month window to really do this,” he explained. “And it’s because of that window, not many people are going to think to do it because they think, oh it’s a waste of time, there’s some paperwork to fill out. And it’s what it really is.”

“Realistically, I’m living the life of somebody who I hope to represent and help out one day, whether that be through law or business, because I feel I’ve definitely seen the toll it’s taken on me and the things I’ve gone through and I feel like I’m really well equipped to help somebody through this process,” Haber assured.

After all his friends told him he should quit because it would be impossible, he was determined to email the NBA with all the documentation until he finally found out he was eligible.

The 30 franchises in the NBA recieved information on every player who’s been drafted this year, which almost all of them are basketball players. Haber’s name, on the other hand, is displayed on a category named “unknown individuals”.

What did his family and friends think of his NBA Draft achievement?

Apparently, Haber’s parents had no problem with his son dedicating time to hack the draft system while waiting to start law school after the summer. “They found it hilarious,” he said.

Even though his friends first tried to talk him out of wasting his time in an idea that wouldn’t work, they eventually told him they weren’t surprised he was able to be eligible. “Like, yeah, this adds up,” Haber claimed.

Inscribed as a six-foot-two guard, Haber is now in New York for the week and assures he already picked his clothing for the big night. He described it as “a basic blue suit like you would see at a bar mitzvah.”

“I think everyone has a dream to be a professional athlete when they’re younger,” the 21-year-old told the press. “And I think it’s pretty cool that like the average person just kind of found their way and with no ill intent, kind of just having fun.”