“I need Dame to be Dame, and he needs me to be me,” has been one of the most memorable expressions from Giannis Antetokounmpo while referring to the arrival of his new teammate Damian Lillard. As simple as it may sound, it is a great sign of respect from the Greek superstar, who doesn’t expect the former Portland guard to accommodate to his style of play, he simply needs him to be himself.

It’s been quite the rollercoaster ride in Milwaukee this past week, as Dame finally found a new home after playing all of his veteran career representing the Trail Blazers. Now that the All-Star player is part of an organization that can truly contend for the title, he’s as excited as ever.

“It’s public record that I’ve always mentioned, if I could team up with one person, it would be [Antetokounmpo],” Lillard shared. “The kind of attention he’s going to get is only going to make the game easier and more simple for me. And because of the way I do impose myself and how I attack games, he’s going to have the kind of opportunities I think he hasn’t had as well.”

"I need Dame to be Dame, and he needs me to be me." 🦌 pic.twitter.com/YGVawJ4rNM — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 2, 2023

During his first Media Day interview with the Bucks, the 33-year-old recognized this experience represent his best chance to win a ring.

“In my career, in my life, I’ve never been a part of any situation that was not an underdog. From my AAU program… to Weber State… drafted to Portland… I’ve done a lot more overachieving in my career than living up to what was expected,” he said.

Lillard also knows that now the spotlight will be on him, as fans will be expecting to see “Dame Time” perform, but realizes that the first the work must come from hours in the gym and film study.

“When it comes to having some success, I’m a person who wants to get in the mud and make sure I’m doing the things that are going to earn us the right to have that success,” he said. “And [Giannis] is too.”

Giannis expressed the that he wasn’t looking to put pressure on the Bucks to sign his extension, but is convinced he will next year

The Greek superstar attended the media’s doubts about the reasons behind him not signing a contract extension with the Bucks this summer. He reminded the press that he wasn’t looking to put pressure on his team, as money isn’t as important, but now believes he will end up extending his deal.

“I said it did not make sense to sign a contract right now because money isn’t important, but a lot of [expletive] money is important, so I’m going to sign it next year,” he explained. “I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career as long as we are winning. It’s as simple as that. What do you expect me to say? To be a Milwaukee Buck and be a loser? That’s never going to come out of my mouth.”

Antetokounmpo also referred to his Jrue Holiday‘s departure to the Boston Celtics, and recalled his contribution to winning the title with the Bucks back in 2021.

“You always felt good to go to war with [him],” he said. “He’s never going to be replaced. … I wish him the best in his journey with the Boston Celtics – not against us, against the rest of the league.”