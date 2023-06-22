Main Page
If the Magic draft Anthony Black tonight, Jalen Suggs or Cole Anthony are rumored to be on the move
Tonight, the Orlando Magic have the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Last year, they had the #1 overall pick and took PF Paolo Banchero out of Duke. Orlando had 12 more wins last season than they did the previous year and they’re looking to build on that small success. If the Magic draft Anthony Black tonight, Jalen Suggs or Cole Anthony are rumored to be on the move.
At the moment, Orlando has enough depth at PG. Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, and Cole Anthony all get time at PG for the Magic. If the team were to draft Anthony Black, league sources say either Suggs or Anthony could be on the move. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports says the team is considering taking Black with the 6th overall pick.
Luckily for Orlando, they also own the 11th overall pick in the 2023 draft, courtesy of the Chicago Bulls. Black is in play to be taken by the Magic tonight and he’d add even more depth to their backcourt.
The Ringer’s latest mock draft just dropped:
No. 6 Anthony Black – Magic
No. 20 Nick Smith Jr. – Rockets
No. 38 Jordan Walsh – Kings
No. 55 Ricky Council IV – Pacers#WPS #ProHogs https://t.co/Xiep6gy7ia
— Connor Goodson (@ConnorGoodson) June 15, 2023
Jalen Suggs or Cole Anthony could be traded if the Magic take Anthony Black at #6
Initial reports said that Anthony Black’s camp showed resistance to him working out for Orlando. They were well aware of the Magic’s situation at PG. However, the Magic have left the impression around the league that Black is very much in play for them at #6.
From league reports, Markelle Fultz seems to be safe if they do draft Black at #6 tonight. Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony are not as lucky. Suggs just finished his second season with the Magic after being taken fifth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Cole Anthony has one year left on his deal before he would become a restricted free agent. He’s just 23 and Suggs is 22. Anthony Black would be coming into the league as a 19-year-old next season. One advantage that Black has over Suggs and Anthony is his size.
At six-foot-seven, he plays a similar role that LaMelo Ball plays for the Hornets. In 36 games played and started for Arkansas last season, Black averaged (12.8) points, (5.1) rebounds, (3.9) assists, and (2.1) steals. His three-point shooting percentage could have been higher, but Black was everywhere on the court for the Razorbacks.
