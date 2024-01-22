Injury report: Trae Young suffers concussion and Hawks announce the star will be out indefinitely

Trae Young received a hard charge from Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro this Sunday and had to leave the match. Once the game was over, his coach Quin Snyder revealed that the player was going to be evaluated for a potential concussion.

As the Hawks are set to face the Sacramento Kings this Monday, the Atlanta organization gave an important update on their star’s health. The official update revealed that Trae is being placed in concussion protocol.

“Guard Trae Young left last night’s game vs. Cleveland after drawing a charge with 8:43 remaining in the fourth quarter. After an evaluation by the team’s athletic training and medical staff, Young has been diagnosed with a concussion,” it reads.

Trae Young is currently being evaluated for a concussion after taking this hit tonight 😬#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/6xy2xgtJ7C — NBA Nation (@_NBANation) January 21, 2024

“Per the league’s Concussion Policy, Young will begin the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation process,” the statement continues. “This process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming basketball activities. There is no predetermined timetable to complete the process. Each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.”

As there is no timetable for his return, Atlanta will play against Sacramento led by Dejounte Murray, who has been one of the most-mentioned names in the transfer speculation ahead of February’s trade deadline.

As many sources suggest that the Hawks consider trading Young “unpalatable,” the team is still looking to take a long-term direction for the franchise. ESPN’s Zach Lowe is convinced that they still want to build the roster around the two-time All-Star.

“Trading from a position of weakness is painful. If flipping Young is unpalatable—and sources said that indeed remains Atlanta’s stance—then trading Murray (among other moves) might be their only method of restructuring the roster and the cap sheet,” shared the NBA insider. “Such inevitability might make it hard for the Hawks to get even 80% of what they traded for [Dejounte] Murray.” NBA insiders are convinced that the buzz around Murray is only increasing as the trade deadline approaches The first big moves of the January trade market have already started to happen, as the Toronto Raptors traded OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam out of Canada. According to most reports, Dejounte Murray should be the next star to move to another franchise as he’s been heavily connected to the Lakers recently.

“The Murray buzz is only increasing — and to noisy levels. The Lakers and Hawks have discussed potential frameworks of a deal, including a version late last week that centered on Russell, Hood-Schifino, the 2029 first-round pick and additional draft compensation, according to multiple team and league sources. Talks have since stalled, but are expected to pick back up closer to the deadline,” shared insider Johan Buva.

While sources indicate that Atlanta have come to the realization that pairing Murray with Young isn’t going to work in the long run, Dejounte shared some words in the midst of the speculation.

“I tell several people who I stand for as a person. That is who Dejounte is,” he recently said in an interview. “As a man or person, however you want to put it, it’s not appropriate for me to talk about that or let that get in the way for my teammates. I love my teammates. My teammates love me. I’m not a GM, owner, an agent, none of those things. I’m a basketball player. I’m a hooper. So, I continue to learn, lead and work hard.”