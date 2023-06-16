Ja Morant Suspended 25 Games By The NBA

The Grizzlies Star PG Seemingly can’t Stay Out Of Trouble

The NBA has announced that Ja Morant, the star player for the Memphis Grizzlies, will be suspended for 25 games at the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. This decision comes after Morant’s recent social media post showing him brandishing a firearm. It is the most recent in a series of off-court incidents involving guns that led to his initial eight-game suspension two months ago.

Morant Can’t Stay Out of the Headlines

In the Instagram Live video, which took place last month, Morant can be seen displaying a handgun while inside a vehicle. Following the incident, the NBA conducted an investigation and concluded it before the NBA Finals. As a result, Morant received an indefinite suspension from the Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies released a statement expressing their respect for the league’s decision to suspend Morant. They emphasized the importance of adhering to the league and team’s clear standards for all team personnel.

The NBA’s Official Statement

The NBA stated that Morant will have to meet certain conditions before being allowed to return to play. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver mentioned during his state-of-the-league address prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals that additional information was uncovered during the investigation.

The following has been released by the NBA.

Ja Finally Makes A Public Statement

Morant himself issued an apology to the league and fans in a statement released on Friday. He acknowledged his need to work on his mental health and decision-making during the offseason and expressed his determination to make it up to everyone he disappointed.

“I’ve had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I’ve caused,” Morant said in the statement. “I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera — who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me — I’m sorry for the harm I’ve done. To the kids who look up to me, I’m sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I’m going to be better. To all my sponsors, I’m going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all my fans, I’m going to make it up to you, I promise. “I’m spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on. my own mental health and decision making. I’m also going to be training so that I’m ready to go when I can be back on the court. I know my teammates are going to hold it down and I’m so sorry I won’t be out there with you at the beginning of the season. “I hope you’ll give me the chance to prove to you over time I’m a better man than what I’ve been showing you.”

Nike Weighs In

Nike, the company that released Morant’s first signature shoe in December, also released a statement regarding the situation. Morant has not faced any criminal charges related to his actions, but the NBA has raised concerns about his behavior, particularly in light of the challenges he has faced mentally over the past year.

Statement from Nike on Ja Morant: "We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being. We will continue to support him on and off the court."

Not His First Suspension

In late May, Morant’s social media posts led to a wellness check conducted by the police. Morant reassured the police that he was fine and taking a break from social media.

Prior to this latest suspension, Morant was already suspended for eight games in March after flashing a gun on Instagram Live from a strip club in Colorado. The Washington Post also reported on three separate incidents involving Morant, including allegations of assault and threats made with a gun. However, no criminal charges were filed in relation to these incidents.