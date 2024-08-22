Jaylen Brown Ready to Defend Title

Boston Celtics star, Jaylen Brown, is ready to get back to the grind of the NBA. Despite Boston enjoying the adulation that comes with winning an NBA championship, Jaylen Brown is focused on helping defend the title in the new campaign.

“Last year is over, to be honest. We celebrated; we had a good time. It’s been an awesome summer. I’ve been having a great summer, by the way. But it’s over with it,” Brown said. “Now we got the target on our back. Everybody’s trying to come after us and I’m like, ‘Come on.’ It’s back to work. And I’m looking forward to next season.”

Brown was a key piece in the title run as he won both the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP. There was also some controversy about him being left off the Team USA roster. However, it seems as if he is ready to get back working his respective Boston Celtics.

Jaylen Brown Says It’s “Back to Work”

Can Jaylen Brown Replicate Last Season?

Jaylen Brown had a solid season last year. It paid off as he was awarded the Finals MVP award as alluded to earlier. During said campaign, Brown tallied 23.0 points, 3.6 assists, 5.5 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 49.9 percent. Not to mention, the three-time All-Star also logged a career-best offensive rating of 113 to go along with a true shooting percentage of 58.0 percent and a steals percentage of 1.8 percent, which was tied for his career-best in this particular metric.

Given the fact that Brown has to share the floor with Jayson Tatum, these numbers are impressive in their own right. It will be difficult to replicate the same production. However, the former All-Rookie Team member has done nothing but improve year after year. Do not be surprised if there are more “Is Jaylen Brown the true alpha of the Celtics?” talks that emerge this coming season.

Boston Celtics Getting Ready to Defend Title

The Celtics currently have odds of +300 odds to repeat as of now per FanDuel. That makes them the favorites going into next year. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets currently trail them at +700 and +900 odds. One facet that is being overlooked is that the Celtics went through little turnover with their roster this offseason. This is huge when it comes to team continuity and chemistry. Many teams had roster shakeups this offseason. That is not always a bad thing, but sometimes it also takes time for new personnel to mesh. Considering all of this, one should not discount the Boston Celtics going into next season.