I’m confident in saying that no one expected Jeff Teague to be this funny, or at least, this brutally honest during his new-found fame behind the microphone. If you ever catch him on a podcast, you’re in for a treat. This week he shined once again reminiscing on his last days as an athlete, and revealed which pair of youngsters made him want to hang up his basketball shoes for good.

According to the former first-round pick, Cleveland’s Darius Garland and Sacramento star De’Aaron Fox made him truly ponder about his retirement. Teague said that the Kings guard first made him decide to move to the bench, and the Cavs playmaker sent him to retirement.

“[De’Aaron Fox] and Darius Garland retired me… Fox made me wanna go to the bench… He was running so fast one game, he just kept running at me … my knees still suffering from them change of directions. He was running so fast I’m like, ‘What did I do to him?'” he admitted on the Club 520 Podcast. “But I remember I dunked on [Fox] … but after that, he tried to kill me.”

“Fox made me wanna go to the bench. I was like, yeah, I’m ready to come off the bench. Man, he was running so fast one game, swear to God. He just kept running at me. I’m like, N*****, you think I’m sweet?” the former star kept at it.

Not only are Teague’s takes refreshing, but it also goes to show that sometimes the youth can really impact the NBA and its own superstars. We are mostly used to NBA athletes dissing rookie and sophomore players, saying that they usually believe they are better that they really are.

Teague recently created a huge debate on social media stating that James Harden is better than Dwayne Wade ever was

The former Bucks player can be as funny as he can be controversial. And he really proved that point last week when he had an interview with “Complex” and guaranteed that ‘rings don’t matter’ and that James Harden having a better career than Dwayne Wade’s is an example of that.

“Listen, I’m biased to James because he was in my draft class and I played against him. I played against D-Wade too but I remember when James was James, he was giving you 30-8-11. Prime D-Wade gets you 36 and five then James had years where he averaged 34 or 36. It’s kind of crazy. I just don’t think people were putting enough respect on James,” Teague said.

NBA experts like Chris Broussard recently went on a rant on his Fox Sports’ show as he disagreed with Teague’s remarks:

The former athlete went on to say that he has huge respect for the Miami legend, but he simply believes that The Beard’s impact on the game will eventually be bigger than Wade’s.

“It feels like people are acting like I said D-Wade as a bum or something,” he said. “D-Wade is a GOAT but I think James Harden is up there. He just don’t have the rings to show for it but rings don’t matter to me. When I go to the park, I see a little kid playing like James Harden. I don’t really see little kids playing like D-Wade. Not now.”