Jerami Grant Wants to Remain With Trail Blazers

It is no secret that the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to pick up the pieces in the post-Damian Lillard era. However, one key player currently on their roster is looking to stick it out for the long run. That would be forward, Jerami Grant. A big factor in Grant wanting to remain in Portland is wanting family stability. Portland also happens to be his hometown. Yahoo! Sports insider, Jake Fischer, first reported this sentiment from the veteran forward.

Few players want to face the general uncertainty of moving midseason, especially those who have enjoyed newfound stability for the first time in their careers. That has been the same word about Portland forward Jerami Grant, sources said, despite rival teams’ interest in the veteran Trail Blazer.

The Trail Blazers finished with a win-loss record of 33-49 but have a crop of young talent they are looking to develop for the future.

Jerami Grant Wants to Remain With the Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant’s Numbers

Grant has always been a solid and reliable role player throughout his career. Last season with the Trail Blazers, he averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 total rebounds, 2.8 assists per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 40.2 percent which was a career-high for the journeyman power forward. While it did not translate to much team success, he had his moments as one of Portland’s go-to options. So far during Grant’s Portland tenure and counting, he has tallied 20.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 53.6 percent. Jerami Grant also inked a five-year deal over a year ago, so it appears that the Trail Blazers will at least have some veteran leadership as they look to continue rebuilding.

Portland Trail Blazers: Another Team Looking to Rebuild

Ever since Damian Lillard left town, things have went about as good as one could imagine for the Trail Blazers. They instantly became a lottery team finishing 13th in the Western Conference last year. Still, there is plenty of young talent on this Portland roster to be excited about in the coming years. Young players like Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe all have potential. Not to mention, many peers are excited about their lottery pick, Donovan Clingan. Some even believe he could become the best player to come out of this summer’s draft class. Considering all of this, Jerami Grant’s leadership is going to be vital for Portland’s youth going forward.