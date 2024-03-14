John Wall says he would’ve killed himself if it wasn’t for his kids: ‘I put a gun to my head twice’

For the first time since since 2010, John Wall doesn’t have a contract with an NBA team and is still pursuing an opportunity to keep competing in the league. However, despite becoming a sort of cult hero during his 11-year career, it hasn’t been an easy road for him.

In a recent appearance on The OG’s podcast with hosts Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem, he opened up about his emotional struggles during his time as a player, especially when his mother passed away in 2019. According to the ex-Wizards star, he tried to kill himself twice during this period, describing it as the lowest point of his life.

“Mental health is serious, I had to go get a therapist after that,” Wall shared. “If it wasn’t for my two boys… I put a gun to my head twice, and a lot of people that’s close to me and my friends at the time didn’t know.”

John Wall reveals he put a gun to head twice and almost committed suicide (🎥 @theOGsShow / https://t.co/uSPrL11plQ) pic.twitter.com/3w0CnBeIHP — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 12, 2024

A year after losing his mother, his grandmother died in 2020, and recalls going through it while recovering from surgery after rupturing his Achilles Heel. He told the podcast hosts that if it wasn’t for his children, he probably would’ve committed suicide.

“Man, if I take myself away from this Earth I’m failing my kids,” John revealed. “I know I gotta be there for them. … At that time, I was in a dark space trying to find happiness. So for me it was going out, partying, having fun. Just trying to find something to get me some peace and it wasn’t the right way.”

The 33-year-old explained how after hitting “rock bottom,” things started turning around for him when he decided to get help and speak to a therapist.

“I still talk to a therapist to this day,” he added. “So if you ever feel like you’re in a spot where you’re not comfortable, as a Black man, African-American, or any race… Go get help, it’s okay. There’s nothing wrong with it. I had to figure that out or I wouldn’t be here today.”

Wall believes he could contribute to the Heat cause this season and is still hoping to receive an opportunity in the NBA

The five-time All-Star, who has averaged 18.7 points, 8.9 assists, 4.2 assists, and 1.6 steals throughout his career, is still looking for a chance to continue his NBA career. During the podcast interview, he even admitted he would welcome the opportunity to join the Miami franchise if there would be any interest in his services.

“I feel like I could help them a lot. Getting Terry was a great piece for them. Even if I came off the bench I could impact them,” John assured. “Me and UD talk bout this plenty of times, and I workout with Bam a lot.”

Back in November, he told the press that he still loved the basketball game, and was convinced his career isn’t over. “I love the game, I still get up every morning at 6 am, [I] work out. I’m still dedicated to getting back in, I think something will happen soon. For me, I still love the grind, I still love to get up and put the work in,” he said.

“You just saw me work out for an hour, hour-thirty. No matter what, I still love the game,” the veteran claimed. “If I still have the hunger and desire to be in the NBA, I’ll continue to chase my dream to get back in. It’s just being patient, staying ready, and just letting God do his work, and being ready whenever your name is called.”