Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey has developed a reputation for filling up the box score since joining the NBA. In just two NBA seasons, the 21-year-old point guard has established himself as one of the most well-rounded guards in the league.

However, Giddey was trending for a different reason on Thursday, as fans were awaken on Thanksgiving morning with some earth-shattering news.

Photos of Giddey with an alleged underage girl went viral on social media platform X early Thursday morning, including an alleged Snapchat screenshot that seemed to confirm that Giddey had sex with the teenager.

In the photo, the alleged female captures herself with Giddey shirtless in the background and captioned the snap with “just f*cked Josh Giddey”.

The original post was made by an Instagram account “OC Beers”, which has since been made private.

Aside from the leaked photos, there has been no confirmation from the NBA or law enforcement that Giddey is under investigation. However, the allegations are serious and require more attention to see if something inappropriate is going on with the Oklahoma City Thunder star.

Josh Giddey from the OKC thunder with an under-age girl. First video he is talking to her brother. This is Disgusting and this man needs to be punished. We can’t let this go under the surface any longer. This needs to be seen. Girl is a junior in high school. pic.twitter.com/gj1LaxRaM0 — ☀️ (@wstgoat7) November 23, 2023

Alleged Victim Is Reportedly Still In High School

Internet sleuths on social media immediately began investigating the claims to learn more about the alleged victim.

It appears the female is a junior in high school from Newport Beach, California.

She also has her own TikTok account, which has also been made private.

Josh Giddey Sold his life for a white girl he could’ve found at your local Bar💔 pic.twitter.com/PvOnVRsn4C — Flo🃏 (@cookedbylegoat) November 23, 2023

In California, the age of consent is 18 years old compared to 16 years old in both Oklahoma and Australia, where Giddey is originally from.

Giddey Has Been Having An Underwhelming Season

After posting a career-high in points (16.6), rebounds (7.9), field goal percentage (48.2%), and 3-point percentage (31.0%) in 2022, Giddey has regressed across the board this season.

Through 15 games, he’s averaging just 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. All three marks would represent the lowest numbers of his three-year NBA career.

Since the accusations, Giddey has also changed his Instagram photo to a completely black profile picture, an odd choice for Thanksgiving Day.