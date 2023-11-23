Home » news » Josh Giddey Underage Girl Go Viral After Leaked Photos On Social Media

NBA

Josh Giddey, Underage Girl Go Viral After Leaked Photos On Social Media

Gia Nguyen profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 26 mins ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Josh Giddey, Underage Girl Go Viral After Leaked Photos On Social Media

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey has developed a reputation for filling up the box score since joining the NBA. In just two NBA seasons, the 21-year-old point guard has established himself as one of the most well-rounded guards in the league.

However, Giddey was trending for a different reason on Thursday, as fans were awaken on Thanksgiving morning with some earth-shattering news.

Photos of Giddey with an alleged underage girl went viral on social media platform X early Thursday morning, including an alleged Snapchat screenshot that seemed to confirm that Giddey had sex with the teenager.

In the photo, the alleged female captures herself with Giddey shirtless in the background and captioned the snap with “just f*cked Josh Giddey”.

The original post was made by an Instagram account “OC Beers”, which has since been made private.

Aside from the leaked photos, there has been no confirmation from the NBA or law enforcement that Giddey is under investigation. However, the allegations are serious and require more attention to see if something inappropriate is going on with the Oklahoma City Thunder star.

Alleged Victim Is Reportedly Still In High School

Internet sleuths on social media immediately began investigating the claims to learn more about the alleged victim.

It appears the female is a junior in high school from Newport Beach, California.

She also has her own TikTok account, which has also been made private.

In California, the age of consent is 18 years old compared to 16 years old in both Oklahoma and Australia, where Giddey is originally from.

Giddey Has Been Having An Underwhelming Season

After posting a career-high in points (16.6), rebounds (7.9), field goal percentage (48.2%), and 3-point percentage (31.0%) in 2022, Giddey has regressed across the board this season.

Through 15 games, he’s averaging just 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. All three marks would represent the lowest numbers of his three-year NBA career.

Since the accusations, Giddey has also changed his Instagram photo to a completely black profile picture, an odd choice for Thanksgiving Day.

Gia Nguyen profile picture

Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.

Trending Now