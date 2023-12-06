Twitter (now known as “X”) can be the home of some vicious discussions. However, once in a while, it can also facilitate some fun-loving banter, like the kind that we saw between former New Orleans Pelicans teammates Josh Hart and Jose Alvarado on Wednesday.

Alvarado Is Just Trying To Be A Good Dad

After defeating the Sacramento Kings in the Knockout Round of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Alvarado and the Pelicans are just two wins away from winning the whole thing. As many of you are probably aware, each player on the team that comes out on top will win 500,000 thousand dollars.

You can make a lot of purchases with that type of coin. However, if his team wins the tournament, Alvarado doesn’t plan on doing any spending with that money. In fact, he told Andscape’s Marc J. Spears that all his prize money would go to his three daughters. Here is Alvarado’s quote:

“I will not touch the money,” Alvarado told Andscape. “My financial team will act like I never made it. It’s not for me. It’s not in my hands. I’m living my life. They got to live their lives and I don’t want them to struggle at all. This is the first time I’m telling everybody. I just know what I want to do.” “I ain’t struggling now. I’m blessed to be financially good. So why do I need to add that extra load? Let that grow and let them have it. I ain’t going to see it. I promise. I ain’t going to touch it. It’s a great opportunity to do that. A lot of people aren’t that fortunate, but I am. I just want this game to keep me blessed and I don’t want my kids to worry about nothing.”

That’s an amazing gesture. Surely no one in their right mind would try to poke fun at that…

Here Comes Hart

As the title of this post indicates, someone would clown someone else for doing that. And that someone is Hart. On Wednesday, Hart quote tweeted a tweet with the Alvarado quote in it and said this:

What a loser. Go get you some ice 💎💎 https://t.co/RMyTATHYop — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 6, 2023

Now, it is doubtful that Hart actually meant this statement. Alvarado is a pretty well-loved player around the league (unless you’re Chris Paul). And like we said, the two were teammates during Hart’s half-season run in New Orleans.

Plus, Hart is an infamous Twitter troll. Hell, there was one time when he asked his followers if they had ever tried breast milk.

In any event, let’s hope that Alvarado doesn’t change his mind and decide to use the prize money to get himself some ice like Hart suggested.