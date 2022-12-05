Jose Alvarado Drops Career-High 38 Points In Win vs Denver

The New Orleans Pelicans have been trending upwards over the last month. They are 15-8 so far this season which is first in the Southwest Division and second place in the Western Conference. New Orleans is 10-3 in their last 13 games and they are a team with a lot of talent that comes off the bench. One player who comes off the bench for the Pelicans had a career-high 38 points in their win vs Denver last night.

Pelicans PG Jose Alvarado had his best game as a pro on Sunday night in the teams 121-106 win vs the Nuggets. Alvarado torched the Nuggets for eight three-pointers in 27 minutes played, finishing the game with 38 points. He was serenaded by the crowd at the end of the game as they chanted his name. Zion Williamson also had a big game, but the star of the night was Alvarado and it was his moment to take in.

NBA betting sites have the Pelicans at (+2500) to win the Finals this season.

Alvarado dropped a career-high 38 points vs the Nuggets

His previous career-high was 23 points and Alvarado had never scored 30 points in four years of collegiate basketball at Georgia Tech. He spoke about his big performance after the game and how his mind-set did not waiver.

“My mindset was just, ‘Let’s win this game.’ Not necessarily, like, I’m going to come in and shoot. But I’m always in the mindset that when I’m open, knock this down. Don’t let them leave you open.”… ““I just want to keep improving my game. I want to expand it, not just the jump shot. Just make the right play at all times.” – Jose Alvarado

Alvarado also mentioned how he wants his play on Sunday night to be a new standard for himself in the future.

“I always have believed in myself, obviously, but for me to do what I did made me feel so much excitement and belief,”… “It was like, Alright Jose, this ain’t no more if or what. This is you now. This is what it is now. It taught me that if I be me, everything else will take [care] of itself.” – Jose Alvarado

For the 2022-23 season, he’s averaging (10.0) points, (2.4) rebounds, (3.3) assists, and (1.2) steals per game. He plays (21.2) minutes per game and has started six games this season.