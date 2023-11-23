Jrue Holiday admits that ‘a warning would’ve been cool’ before being traded to Boston

Before this Wednesday’s highly-awaited matchup between the Celtics and Bucks, Jrue Holiday was at the center of the media’s attention, as they all wanted to relive how the deal that traded him out of Milwaukee became a reality.

The 33-year-old doesn’t seem to hold a grudge against anyone, but couldn’t help but mention he would’ve appreciated a little heads-up before going through with the deal.

“I think that they got what they wanted, so I can’t be mad at that,” Holiday shared. “A warning would’ve been cool. But other than that, I’m in the best place that I can be to compete against them which is for the top team in the East. And hopefully, the top team in the league.”

Giannis couldn’t even look at Jrue Holiday in the eyes 😬 pic.twitter.com/1abAbwBcFv — NBAĆentel (@TheNBACentel) November 23, 2023

Milwaukee send Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for superstar Damian Lillard, and only a few days later he was sent to Massachusetts. Now that he’s in Boston, he recognizes that the game against the Bucks is one of the biggest contests in the NBA.

“It’s not like I circled this one on my calendar or anything,” the player recalled. “I think that this is a big game because of the two teams that are playing, I think because of the caliber players that are on the court and all that. So that’s what I would like for it to be about, not me playing against the Bucks.”

The veteran guard is currently averaging 12.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in his first games wearing the Celtics jersey, while shooting 43.5% from the floor, 34.9% from range and 77.3% from the free-throw line.

As Boston hold the best record in the league, Holiday knows his in a good place. “We do know that this is a business. And from a business standpoint, I’m in a very good position to be where I want to be and that’s to win the championship,” he said. “So again, still happy to be here. None of that has ever changed. So yeah, I wouldn’t say anything changed.”

Jrue’s wife had been very outspoken about their trade to Boston, in hopes that NBA clubs will handle these situations better in the future

Over a month ago, Lauren Holiday opened her viral Instagram post with an ironic phrase, “It’s not personal, it’s business.” She went on to rant about how the Bucks poorly handled their trade out of Milwaukee, hoping teams could eventually treat players with more dignity before accepting negotiations.

“This isn’t new. We’ve been traded before. Each time we’ve felt something different but this time it crushed me,” said the former soccer player.“I’m not sharing this for sympathy. I’m not sharing this to bash anyone. I’m sharing this so people can see the humans behind the business transactions. Because contrary to the cliche, it’s personal, meaning there are people’s lives that are affected. It’s never ‘just business.’”

The 36-year-old has been married to Jrue for a decade now, and says she loved to call Milwaukee “home.” Apparently, the basketball star also thought about retiring with the Bucks one day.

“Our kids go to school with other Bucks children. Their dads walk them in and walk out together. The other women on the Bucks have been my workout partners, my confidants, and my support system,” she shared. “All of this is personal to us. It’s our life. There’s no business to any of that.”