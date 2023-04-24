Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson declares for the 2023 NBA Draft, as he maintains his college eligibility

Young Keyontae Johnson’s time as a Kansas State basketball player might be coming to an end, as the player just announced he is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft this upcoming month of June. However, the 22-year-old has decided to maintain his college eligibity.

The senior guard left a heartfelt message to his squad, hoping to become a professional but thanking each and every one of them for their support this past year.

“God blessed me with another opportunity in life and to play the game I love. On August 20th, I committed to Kansas State and it was the beginning of the best season of my collegiate career, hands down!” he wrote on social media.

The young athlete recognized how important his reception was once he stepped foot in Kansas for the first time. “I was welcomed with open arms by the coaching staff, my teammates and the K-State fans,” Johnson recalled. “The way you are welcomed me, embraced me, supported, and embraced me, exceeded any and all expectations I had arriving in Manhattan.

“The brothers I gained and the staff always pushed me to leave it all on the court and I will never forget that!”

The Wildcats guard averaged 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over 36 matches in Kansas, and recently helped guide his college to reach the Elite Eight round of the this year’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.

“Kansas State I gave you my blood, sweat and tears and in return you all gave me the confidence I needed to take this next step, one that I have dreamed of my whole life,” he said. “I bet on myself, but I wouldn’t be here without you. Which is why this announcement is so bittersweet.”

Johnson can retain his collegiate eligibility as he has not hired an agent

The young player is yet to hire an agent, so his college eligibility is still available for him. For now, Johnson is comfortable testing the draft waters and hopefully receive as much NBA feedback as possible while at it.

“I will be moving on to the next chapter in my life, but I will still need your love, support, and most importantly, your prayers,” he asked his fans. “With that being said, I will be entering my name in the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility. My story continues to be written…”

Johnson started his career in college playing for the Gators in Florida, after becoming a 4-star recruit in the class of 2018. After two full years playing for them, he collapsed on the floor during a contest back in 2020 due to an acute myocarditis.

This meant the player was sidelined for the rest of the 2020/21 campaign, but also missed the following season. Finally he was cleared to return and was transferred to Kansas State, and now he’s a potential second-round pick in the next NBA Draft.