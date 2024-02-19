Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns became the fourth player to score 50 or more points in an NBA All-Star Game, in the Western Conference All-Stars’ 211-186 loss to the Eastern Conference All-Stars on Sunday night. It was his fourth career All-Star game.

Towns joined Jayson Tatum (55 points in 2023), Anthony Davis (52 points in 2017), and Stephen Curry (50 points in 2022) on the list. NBA players to fall short of 50 points include Wilt Chamberlain (42 in 1962), Russell Westbrook (41 in 2015), Paul George (41 in 2016), and Michael Jordan (40 in 1988).

Karl-Anthony Towns is the 4th player ever to score 50 points in an NBA All-Star game!



Towns credited fellow Timberwolves teammate Anthony Edwards for keeping track of his points throughout the game. During the fourth quarter, Edwards was spotted mouthing “44” to the 7-footer from the bench.

“It’s always Ant,” Towns said. “He was breaking down the points to me on the bench. I knew it was something special because even Steph [Stephen Curry] got up and was like, ‘Get 50. Get 50.'”

His 50 points were also an All-Star-Game career high. Towns notched eight rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes off the bench. Plus, he shot 23-of-35 (65.7%) from the floor and 4-of-13 (30.8%) beyond the arc.

Moreover, Towns posted a career-high 62 points in a 128-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 22.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads West with 50 points in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, Damian Lillard wins MVP

“It was amazing, amazing to be able to be in this position,” Towns said. “After everything that happened last year with me and the injury and everything, you learn more to appreciate and cherish the moments and opportunity you’re given.

“Tonight was one of those times where you just realize being in a locker room full of some greats in the NBA and the best players in the world and be able to be out here and be able to represent my country and my organization. I just wanted to cherish this moment and make the most of it.

“I didn’t know it was going to be 50. And I thought maybe it was going to be more like 15. But God is good. It’s Sunday. I’m blessed to be in this situation.”

The Eastern Conference WINS the 2024 #NBAAllStar Game!

Damian Lillard leads the way with 39 points and 11 THREES

Jaylen Brown: 36 PTS, 6 3PM, 8 REB

Tyrese Haliburton: 32 PTS, 10 3PM, 7 REB, 6 AST

Karl-Anthony Towns: 50 PTS, 4 3PM, 8 REB

Furthermore, this year’s matchup was the highest-scoring All-Star Game in NBA history. Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard was named All-Star Game MVP on Sunday after leading the East in scoring with 39 points.

He joined Michael Jordan as the only other player in league history to win a Saturday night event and be named MVP in the same All-Star Weekend.

Additionally, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was selected as a West starter, scored 31 points and finished 7-of-10 (70%) shooting from 3-point range.

West teammate Devin Booker also ended his night with 15 points and seven assists. Anthony Davis added six points, tied Towns with eight rebounds, and dished out a game-high nine assists.

In LeBron James‘ 21st NBA All-Star Game, he recorded eight points, four boards, and three assists in just 14 minutes of action.