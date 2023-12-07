After the NFL found tons of success with Peyton and Eli Manning’s broadcast, “Manningcast”, ESPN and Omaha Productions are looking to create an alternate broadcast for the NBA Cup. Instead of bringing on former players, ESPN has decided to create a new broadcast hosted by basketball fanatic and well-known comedian Kevin Hart. The new series will be called “NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart”.

The production is a collaboration between ESPN, Omaha Productions, and Hart’s own Hartbeat. The series debut episode is expected to air on ESPN2 on December 9th for the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game.

Hart will be joined alongside his friends, Plastic Cup Boyz, which includes Joey Wells, Will Horton, and Na’im Lynn. Like the Manningcast, it’s expected to have special appearances from other athletes and celebrities.

Unplugged with Kevin Hart is set to debut on Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, as the celebrities give their take on the NBA Cup. The original broadcast will be available on ABC. The production has signed on for seven episodes and will air throughout the season during marquee NBA games on ESPN platforms.

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Sat, Dec 9 8:30 p.m. NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game ESPN2, ESPN App Thu, Jan 5 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN2, ESPN App Mon, Apr 10 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat ESPN2, ESPN App