Home » news » Kevin Hart Set To Host Alternate Nba Broadcast On Espn2 Similar To Manningcast

NBA

Kevin Hart Set To Host Alternate NBA Broadcast on ESPN2 Similar To Manningcast

Gia Nguyen profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 10 mins ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kevin Hart Set To Host Alternate NBA Broadcast on ESPN2 Similar To Manningcast

After the NFL found tons of success with Peyton and Eli Manning’s broadcast, “Manningcast”, ESPN and Omaha Productions are looking to create an alternate broadcast for the NBA Cup. Instead of bringing on former players, ESPN has decided to create a new broadcast hosted by basketball fanatic and well-known comedian Kevin Hart. The new series will be called “NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart”.

The production is a collaboration between ESPN, Omaha Productions, and Hart’s own Hartbeat. The series debut episode is expected to air on ESPN2 on December 9th for the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game.

Hart will be joined alongside his friends, Plastic Cup Boyz, which includes Joey Wells, Will Horton, and Na’im Lynn. Like the Manningcast, it’s expected to have special appearances from other athletes and celebrities.

Kevin Hart To Host Alternate Broadcast For NBA Season

Hart is hosting his own alternate broadcast for the NBA on ESPN2. Similar to the Manningcast, Hart will be giving his own take on the NBA games with some of his comedic flare.

Hart, along with the Plastic Cup boys’ Joey Wells, Will Horton, and Na’Im Lynn will give fans an inside look at how the comedian and his friends watch the game. The show is expected to have lively discussions, debates, and lots of banter.

Unplugged with Kevin Hart is set to debut on Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, as the celebrities give their take on the NBA Cup. The original broadcast will be available on ABC. The production has signed on for seven episodes and will air throughout the season during marquee NBA games on ESPN platforms.

Unplugged with Kevin Hart Schedule

Check out the first three games scheduled for Unplugged with Kevin Hart.

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms
Sat, Dec 9 8:30 p.m. NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game ESPN2, ESPN App
Thu, Jan 5 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN2, ESPN App
Mon, Apr 10 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat ESPN2, ESPN App
Gia Nguyen profile picture

Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.

Trending Now