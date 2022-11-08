Kings coach Mike Brown calls out officials after 116-113 loss to Warriors

On Monday night, following the Sacramento Kings’ 116-113 loss against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center, Kings coach Mike Brown vented his frustration on the officiating.

“I feel bad for our guys,” said Brown. “It’s tough being a Sacramento King — I think — because Kevin got fouled. You know, I know there are missed calls throughout the course of the game, missed calls on us, missed calls on our opponent.

At the end of the game, I just want somebody to step up and make the right call. And if a guy gets hit on the arm shooting a three, it’s a foul.”

With seconds left in the fourth quarter, Sacramento players were infuriated that Warriors guard Klay Thompson wasn’t called for a foul on Kevin Huerter’s potential game-tying 3-point attempt.

“A guy takes six steps or three, four steps, it’s a travel,” continued Brown. “We just want the opportunity to win in overtime. Just like in the Miami game, I asked the ref if it was a foul, he said no. It was clearly a foul.

I feel bad because our guys fought, and they didn’t get the opportunity in overtime. But that’s part of it. To have two games like that on the road — where the whistle’s swallowed and there’s a missed call — that’s tough, man.”

Furthermore, the Warriors outscored the Kings 37-25 in the fourth quarter. While Golden State ended the game with 15 turnovers, the team shot an impressive 50% from the field.

Stephen Curry scored 47 points, the second-most in an NBA game this season. Of course, Ja Morant had 49 points against Houston.

After turning 33 years old, Curry has recorded 10 career games with at least 45 points, the second-most in league history behind Michael Jordan (11).

The Finals MVP is on pace to become the oldest player in NBA history to average 30 points in a season (32.6 PPG).

Meanwhile, De’Aaron Fox led the Kings in scoring with 28 points in 37 minutes played. He shot 8-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-5 from 3-point range.

Malik Monk also contributed 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in 31 minutes of action. The guard finished 7-of-16 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 from downtown.

On Wednesday, the Kings play the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10 p.m. ET.