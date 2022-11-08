Cavaliers’ Ricky Rubio on recovery: ‘I already see the light at the end of the tunnel’

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio tore his left ACL last December. In July, the guard signed a multi-year deal with Cleveland. The 32-year-old has not yet made his 2022-23 season debut with the team.

During an interview with Josep Gonzalez of sport.es, the 12-year veteran was asked whether he has received enough help to recover from his injury the last several months.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Cavaliers have the seventh-best odds to win the championship in 2023. If Rubio can stay healthy in the second half of the season, some sportsbooks might increased their title odds.

#Cavs Ricky Rubio said he's not sure when he'll be ready to return from injury: "Wish I knew. Hopefully December, who knows? At the end of the day I may be playing late November, I may be playing January, February… one thing I'm sure, when I'm back I'll be 120%." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 26, 2022

“On a professional level I have had and still have a great team by my side, especially a physical therapist since the first day I got injured who has been at my disposal, another physical trainer, the coach, friends too,” said Rubio.

“They are people to whom I am very grateful. Because I know I wouldn’t have done this on my own. Thanks to his motivation, his dedication and great work I am at this moment, a great moment, because I already see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is confident in his recovery process, trusts his physical therapist to help him return to the court

According to Cavaliers beat writer Chris Fedor, a realistic date for Rubio’s return is by February 2023. “They don’t have a specific timeline because this is a player beyond the age of 30 and his second torn ACL,” said Fedor.

“They don’t feel they need to rush him back onto the court. I think the Cavaliers are going to take their time. I keep hearing 12 months.

That’s the historical timeline that’s attached to a lot of guys. If you’re talking about that, we’re talking about January. I think February is probably more realistic at this point for Ricky.”

Last season, in 34 starts with the Cavaliers, the guard averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.4 steals. Plus, he shot 36.3% from the field and 33.9% from long range.

On November 7, 2021, in Cleveland’s 126-109 win over the New York Knicks, Rubio scored a season-high 37 points in 32 minutes of action. He finished 13-of-19 (68.4) shooting from the floor and 8-of-9 (88.9%) from downtown.