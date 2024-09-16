Cavaliers, Isaac Okoro Agree to Three-Year, $38M Contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers and restricted free agent forward Isaac Okoro agreed to a three-year, $38 million contract Saturday afternoon, agents Michael Tellem, Jeff Schwartz, and Marcus Monk told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cleveland Cavaliers extended a one-year qualifying offer worth $11.83 million to Isaac Okoro in June

Okoro, 23, was selected fifth overall by the Cavaliers in the 2020 NBA draft out of Auburn. The 6-foot-5 Okoro was the last restricted free agent left on the market, according to NBA.com’s Free Agent Tracker.

Cleveland extended a one-year qualifying offer worth $11.83 million to Okoro on June 29. He reportedly turned down the offer, which was set to expire on Oct. 1. Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Cavs were $10.4 million below the luxury tax before signing the Georgia native.

Restricted free agent F Isaac Okoro has agreed on a three-year, $38 million deal to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Michael Tellem, Jeff Schwartz and Marcus Monk of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Okoro — the fifth overall pick in 2020 — averaged 9.4 points a season ago. pic.twitter.com/dFInx3QoMS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 14, 2024

Through 279 career NBA regular-season games (216 starts) with Cleveland, Okoro has averaged 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 27.6 minutes per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field, 34.7% from 3-point range, and 73.2% at the free throw line.

In 69 games (42 starts) of the 2023-24 season, he averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 27.3 minutes per contest. Plus, he shot 49% from the floor and a career-best 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Additionally, in Cleveland’s 113-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 27, 2023, Okoro recorded a season-high 22 points on 7-of-13 (53.8%) shooting from the field, 4-of-7 (57.1%) from deep, and 4-of-5 (80%) at the foul line.

Cleveland re-signed Isaac Okoro after already working out deals with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen

Okoro’s signing caps a productive summer for the Cavaliers. Cleveland secured contract extensions with five-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell (three years, $150 million).

Team president Koby Altman then re-signed forward Evan Mobley (five years, $224 million) and center Jarrett Allen (three years, $91 million).

The Cavaliers also hired Kenny Atkinson away from the Golden State Warriors to replace J.B. Bickerstaff as coach. Bickerstaff praised Okoro in April for his versatility.

Updated Cleveland roster pic.twitter.com/atSxxehI7h — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 14, 2024

“He has the ability to guard multiple positions. He can guard up, he can guard down,” Bickerstaff said. “And now you see the confidence that he has on his shot, not just from the corners anymore. He finds ways to score in transition. … But he plays in a way that inspires his teammates.”

Last season, Cleveland finished 48-34 (.585) and fourth in the Eastern Conference.

During the first round of the playoffs, the Cavs defeated the Orlando Magic in seven games, advancing to the semifinals for the first time without LeBron James since drafting him.

However, Cleveland was eliminated by the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics in five games in the second round. The Cavaliers are aiming to reach the conference finals for the first time since 2018.