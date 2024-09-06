Cavaliers, Tristan Thompson Agree to One-Year Contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers and free agent center Tristan Thompson have agreed to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

His agent, Rich Paul, finalized the deal with the team on Friday, said the person. The source reportedly spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed.

Thompson, 33, will continue his second stint with the team after returning to the Cavaliers last season after playing for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers since 2020.

Thompson spent his first nine seasons (2011-20) with the Cavs. In Cleveland’s 115-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 9, 2020, he posted a career-high 35 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks in 46 minutes as a starter.

Through 779 career NBA regular-season games (478 starts) across 13 seasons, he has averaged 8.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 25.8 minutes per contest while shooting 52.1% from the floor and 59.7% at the free throw line.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson averaged 3.3 points, 3.6 rebounds per game last season

In 49 games off the bench last season, he averaged 3.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 11.2 minutes per contest. He also shot a career-best 60.8% from the field and a career-worst 28.8% at the foul line.

In Cleveland’s 104-94 loss to the Orlando Magic on Dec. 11, 2023, he recorded season highs of 10 points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes as a reserve while shooting 5-of-17 (71.4%) from the floor.

The 2024-25 season will be Thompson’s 11th campaign with Cleveland.

Of course, the 6-foot-9 Thompson is less productive now than he once was. However, the Cavs value his veteran leadership, especially since the team dealt with several injuries last season.

Cleveland managed to defeat the Magic in seven games of the Eastern Conference first-round series. Though, the Cavs went on to lose in five games of the semifinals against the eventual NBA champion Celtics.

Thompson was drafted fourth overall by the Cavaliers in 2011 out of the University of Texas at Austin. He was a core member for the Cleveland team that won the NBA championship with LeBron James in 2016.

The Brampton, Ontario, native appeared in four straight Finals on teams led by James as well.