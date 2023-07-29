In the last few years, social media has absolutely changed the way fans and scouts follow top recruits. Overtime, a Youtube channel known to release the latest games and mixtapes for upcoming athletes, also follows the most talented NBA and college prospects and releases the first footage of NBA kids.

Having a father in the NBA has its perks, but it also subjects children to the limelight at an early age. With social media, the moment they step out on the court, their every move is being watched – a familiar position that Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony, experienced.

While fans had a chance to catch him on the court, in the last year, Kiyan has been looking towards a future of playing basketball like his dad. At only the age of 16, Overtime has made Kiyan the main subject of their six-part docuseries titled “The Evolution”.

Kiyan has been in the lab with his pops 💯 The first episode of his NEW SHOW drops Saturday 🍿 @kiyananthony @carmeloanthony pic.twitter.com/aFaJbSiscr — Overtime (@overtime) July 28, 2023

Overtime Set to Release Kiyan Anthony Documentary “The Evolution”

Fans can catch the first episode on YouTube on Saturday. The documentary will be released in six different shows. There is no word on the length of each episode or how the channel plans to release the documentary. However, the docuseries will feature Carmelo Anthony, who is very involved in his son’s development on the court.

“The Evolution” will follow Kiyan Anthony. While basketball wasn’t forced on him, he took to the game quickly. By the time Kiyan reached high school, he became one of the top prospects in the 2025 class.

Currently playing for Long Island Lutheran High School in New York and Carmelo’s EYBL team (AAU equivalent), Kiyan is gaining confidence on the court, and he hopes fans will get to see a different side of him.

“I just hope that they’re able to see the other side of my life – not just basketball because I feel that’s all people see of me in the media, so I just want everybody to see me for who I really am,” said Kiyan.

Will Kiyan Anthony Be Going to Play College Ball?

Nearly one year ago, Kiyan wasn’t even in the top 100 players in the 2025 class. Now he’s sitting in the top 50 and is considered one of the top-rated players in New York. In his junior year, he received college offers from Indiana, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, Memphis, Tennessee, Michigan, Florida State, and Syracuse, where Carmelo won a championship.

Kiyan has yet to commit anywhere, but he has said that he had been interested in Memphis earlier. “If you had asked me a year ago, I would have said I wanted to go to D-1. I had an offer from Memphis then, but I feel like it wasn’t really genuine because going out there against the competition, I didn’t feel like I could really keep up a year ago,” Kiyan told The Post.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like