Klay Thompson understands why he’s on the Warriors’ bench because he’s been ‘playing like crap’

It’s no secret that Klay Thompson has been struggling to play his best basketball this 2023/24 NBA season, as it was more than clear during Golden State‘s 116-119 loss to Phoenix on Tuesday. One of the biggest storylines from that match was how coach Steve Kerr left his shooting guard on the bench with only six minutes to the final buzzer.

The veteran star had only dropped in seven points up to that point while shooting 2-of-10 from the field and only one of 8 from beyond the arc. Once the contest was over, his trainer revealed he wasn’t willing to wait for Klay to pick up his game.

“I just felt like tonight I had to play the guys who were playing the best,” Kerr shared after the defeat. “I’ve been really patient and trying to get everybody organized into groups and give guys freedom and space, but tonight did not feel like a night to have a lot of patience. We needed some urgency, and that’s why I made the moves.”

"The seal has been broken. Steve Kerr has now made it possible that he can bench Klay Thompson in crunch time, which you didn't know how he was going handle it. He was not pleased last night."@anthonyVslater on Klay getting benched last night

As his starters weren’t playing up to their potential, the Warriors coach also decided to bench Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Loney after halftime. However, it was Thompson’s move to the sidelines that really made the headlines.

Kerr understands that the 33-year-old feels frustrated. “I’m sure he’s disappointed,” he said. “It’s not easy being in that situation, and same with Loon and Wiggs, but these are tough nights. This is the NBA. It’s a really difficult league. It’s a dream job for these guys, but it’s also incredibly difficult. You get booed, benched, injured, traded, cut; it’s not easy.”

Thompson is not used to being benched for performing poorly, even though he admitted he hasn’t been playing well. In his own words, he revealed it felt “strange,” but he “deserved” it because he’s been “playing like crap.”

“Of course it frustrates me,” shared the guard. “You think I’m gonna just chill? I’m freaking competitive man. At the end of the day, I’m one of the most competitive people to put this uniform on. I can say that with confidence too. But whatever. I guess I didn’t bring it tonight. I deserved it.”

Reports recently surfaced revealing that Thompson turned down a contract extension this summer

According to insider Shams Charania, Golden State offered Klay a contract extension this offseason, but he surprisingly declined it even though he’s in the final year of his contract in San Francisco.

“[Klay’s] future has been in question,” the NBA reporter said on the show Run It Back. “I’m told that the Warriors offered a deal, 2 years in the range of $48 million in an extension to Klay Thompson before the season, and now there’s no deal.”

The Warriors shooting guard has been key in his franchise’s success in the last decade, winning four championship titles alongside Stephen Curry, who apparently had to calm down his teammate as he was steaming from the bench on Tuesday.

“As Thompson made his way around the bench during the subsequent timeout, when he was subbed out of the game, he was yelling and continuously pacing, throwing towels on the ground and needing Curry to talk him down,” said ESPN’s Malika Andrews.