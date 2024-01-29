As we are only days away from the February trade deadline, speculation around the NBA keeps increasing. One of the newest rumors are placing Quentin Grimes outside of New York, as it has been reported that the Knicks might use him as bait to attract a bigger fish. However, the young guard remains calm as he’s used to the gossip around him.

At this point, talks could even intensify depending on Julius Randle‘s upcoming diagnosis, as the two-time All-Star had to leave this weekend’s game early against the Miami Heat due to a shoulder injury. If it turns out to be a bad one, the Manhattan franchise might consider leaving Grimes at home.

As the Knicks are 29-17 and standing fourth in the Eastern Conference, they’ve been paving their way to the playoffs. The team knows that to truly contend for an NBA champion, they need stronger assets in their roster, as Quentin seems to be the most movable veteran candidate.

Quentin Grimes' Defense in the last 3 games: – Forced BKN Players to shoot 1/8 FG + 3 TOV

– Forced DEN Players to shoot 1/5 FG + 2 TOV

– Forced MIA Players to shoot 3/9 FG + 2 TOV Dominant. pic.twitter.com/o7N7UZPQq4 — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) January 29, 2024

In a recent interview with reporter Ian Begley, the player admitted that he’s entirely engaged with his squad despite the rumors going around. As New York has five games left before the deadline, he vows to play as best as he can to prove his worth.

“I’ve kind of been in trade rumors since my rookie year. So I just try to come in every day, do my job, be professional,” Grimes admitted. “Every time I step on the court, just give it 100 percent. Rumors are going to happen. I just step on the court and try to do everything to help this team win.”

Despite the fact that Quentin lost his starting role to Donte DiVincenzo back in December, he’s been dominating defensively every time he’s been placed on the floor.

In his last two outings, he’s reached double-figures and averaged 58% from field goal attempts, which includes his tied-season best 19 points against reigning champion Denver. He has curiously seen his minutes shrunk despite Immanuel Quickley’s trade to Toronto on December 30, as he’s combined for 47 minutes over his past two matches.

Coach Tom Thibodeau believes that trade rumors rarely come true and all you can do is concentrate on playing your best each night

According to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, all this trade gossip won’t disrupt his team’s daily routine, no matter how much the press might insist. When asked about Grimes’ situation, he simply stated that playing basketball is the roster’s only focus.

“For this time of year, for every 100 trades that get talked about, one gets done. That’s why you stick to your routine,” he told the New York Post. “You block out all the outside stuff. You lock into what’s in front of you and keep your focus there. Let basketball be your focus.”

Thibodeau is convinced that all this hype is natural, especially due to how well the Knicks have been playing and how speculation travels fast in this modern age.

“I think where we are today, the popularity of the game is so huge. Media, social media and everyone talking about it,” the coach added. “It’s a byproduct of society today. But (we) don’t get caught up in it. Whether it’s praise, criticism, speculation, it doesn’t matter. The only thing that really matters is what you think and what we think. That’s it.”