Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Wood will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee and is expected to be sidelined for several more weeks, according to reports.

Wood has missed the Lakers’ last 13 games after experiencing swelling in the knee during the All-Star break. The eight-year veteran has missed 19 games overall this season.

The Lakers’ final regular-season game is Sunday, April 14 at the New Orleans Pelicans. Woods is not expected to return before the play-in. This means the team will have to rely on Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes.

Through 50 games this season, Wood is averaging 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 17.4 minutes per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor, 30.7% from 3-point range, and 70.2% at the free throw line.

In Los Angeles’ 129-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 15, he recorded a season-high 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks in 30 minutes off the bench.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Christian Wood hopes to make his NBA playoffs debut this season

Wood’s absence could be impacting him more than it is the Lakers’ season. This goes beyond his knee injury. Before the season began, he sat down for an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape to discuss his personal goals in the NBA.

“Winning, that is my next thing,” Wood said. “I’ve already proved that I’m an NBA player. I’m a rotation player and I could play in these games. My next step is trying to win as many games as possible. Trying to affect the game in a winning way. I haven’t been to the playoffs yet. [Lakers coach] Darvin [Ham] knows that.

“So, he knows how eager I’m to try and do everything for his team and just get better day by day, take it day by day and keep getting better.”

Wood averaged a career-high 21 points per game with the Houston Rockets in the 2020-21 season. In the following season, he averaged a career-best 10.1 rebounds per game with Houston.

During the 2023 offseason, Wood signed a one-year, veteran minimum contract with the Lakers. The UNLV product is making $2.7 million this season and his 2024-25 player option is worth $3.03 million.

Moreover, the Lakers (37-32) are ahead of the No. 9-seeded Golden State Warriors (35-32) by one game in the Western Conference standings with 13 games remaining. Los Angeles also trails the Dallas Mavericks (39-29) and Phoenix Suns (39-29) by 2 1/2 games for the No. 7 spot.