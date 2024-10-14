Lakers Exploring Trade Options to Add Depth at Center

With the Los Angeles Lakers set to open their 2024-25 season next Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team is reportedly exploring options to add depth at center to the roster, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka has yet to find a deal he likes.

Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Wood remains out, while big man Christian Koloko awaits clearance from blood clot

Considering LeBron James, who turns 40 on Dec. 30, and Anthony Davis, 31, are not getting any younger, the Lakers are interested in trading for a big man to help the team compete for a championship.

Christian Wood is recovering from knee surgery. Plus, Christian Koloko is still waiting to be cleared for action from a blood clot. This means Jaxson Hayes is the primary backup to Davis.

"The Lakers have been exploring potentially adding a big man, a center to their roster." 👀 @ShamsCharania makes his NBA Today debut with the latest on the Lakers' search for a big 💪 pic.twitter.com/8iqVBTIGrJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 10, 2024

According to Bleacher Report’s Erik Beaston, Davis had previously expressed his desire not to play the five position during the offseason. Fortunately, there are multiple options for the Lakers to consider.

Atlanta’s Clint Capela has an expiring $22 million deal. The 30-year-old would certainly improve the Lakers’ rim protection and second-chance scoring opportunities. The 6-foot-10 Capela averaged 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game last season.

Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and/or Jarred Vanderbilt would likely be included in potential trade package

However, the Hawks would expect fair compensation in return for such a trade. The Lakers would probably have to trade Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and/or Jarred Vanderbilt. Trading Vanderbilt to another team seems counterproductive for an underpowered Los Angeles squad.

Per Marc Stein, the Utah Jazz’s trade demand for Walker Kessler (two first-rounders) means the 7-footer is unlikely to be a realistic option for the Lakers. A potential Kessler-Davis duo would make the team more dynamic, though.

Another name being floated around is Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III, who is arguably the best option for the Lakers. Although Wiliams is injury-prone, he can be acquired at a cap hit of just under $12.5 million in 2024-25.

The Lakers could be planning to keep Davis at center and use Vanderbilt once he is back at the beginning of the season. Acquiring Williams for depth provides a much lower-risk, higher-reward scenario for the team.

For the catch, if Los Angeles trades for Williams, the team cannot rely on him to appear in every game. Other players being mentioned in trade rumors include Washington’s Jonas Valanciunas and Brooklyn’s Day’Ron Sharpe.