Not everyone is surprised by Bronny James’ decision to enter the transfer portal and try to go professional in the upcoming NBA Draft. Although some might consider his approach to be premature, considering he’s only played one season for Southern California, the 19-year-old is convinced he’s at least ready to test the waters.

The rising star posted a message of gratitude for those who supported him during his freshman year in USC. “I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” Bronny wrote on social media. “Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

The player had a difficult first campaign in college basketball, as he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect during last summer and wasn’t able to play until late in November. The teenager averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists and shot 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from beyond the arc across 25 contests.

Former NBA star and coach Byron Scott, revealed this weekend that Bronny’s decision to enter the draft wasn’t hard to understand. “Not surprised, not shocked,” he told the press. “I think Bronny and, obviously, his dad and Klutch Sports, they’ve probably been thinking about this for a while and how to kind of go about it.”

“So him entering his name in the draft and also in the portal — I think he’s just weighing his options to see where he can probably get drafted, and then if he doesn’t like that and likes a situation where he can go play college basketball for another year, then I think it’s the best of both worlds,” Scott added. “I think he’s in a great position.”

Despite his good wishes, the ex-Lakers player does believe the smartest decision would be to wait another year before going professional. “You know what, to be honest with you, I think one more year of college wouldn’t hurt him,” he said.

‘I think he has some great skills, there’s no doubt about that — he knows how to play the game, he’s got a great basketball IQ,” Byron expressed. “But playing one more year and being almost kind of featured, I think would really really solidify him in the next NBA Draft.”

Sources explain that Bronny still needs to be evaluated by the NBA’s Fitness to Play Panel before he can become eligible

After James’ cardiac arrest and heart procedure, his journey to the NBA won’t be as easy as he’d like it to be. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Bronny “will need to be evaluated and approved by the NBA’s Fitness to Play Panel before he can become eligible to participate in team workouts, the Draft Combine in May or be selected in the draft.”

At this point, the pre-draft plan for the 19-year-old will be for him to meet with his potential teams for workouts and interviews. If the young guard decides to return to USC or college basketball, he has until June 16 to make up his mind and withdraw his name from the draft.

BREAKING NEWS: #USC G Bronny James is expected to hit the Transfer Portal and Go To #Duquesne LeBron James best friend is the newly named Head Coach of #Duquesne pic.twitter.com/kMrs6kSRpv — SportsCastProductions (@SportsCastProd) April 1, 2024

His father LeBron has been vocal about playing with Bronny in the NBA. “At the end of the day, Bronny’s his own man,” the Lakers star said last month about his son’s future. “He has some tough decisions to make, and when he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know. But as his family, we’re going to support whatever he does.”

According to sources, Duke, Ohio State and UCLA are the biggest options being considered by the basketball star.