Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) and Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, left hip spasm) have been downgraded to out for tonight’s road game against the Boston Celtics.

James and Davis participated in shootaround Thursday. It is the first game this season that the Lakers will be without both James and Davis. Los Angeles is 1-2 on its current six-game road trip.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Lakers hold ninth-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns.

Los Angeles Lakers say Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy & left hip spasm) and LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) are out tonight against the Boston Celtics. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 1, 2024



This is James’ sixth game missed this season. Through 44 starts this season, the 20-time All-Star is averaging 24.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 34.7 minutes per game.

James is also shooting 52% from the field, 39.7% from 3-point range, and 72.6% at the foul line. The four-time MVP ranks eighth in field goals (410), 10th in box plus/minus (6.0), and ninth in value over replacement player (3.1).

Los Angeles Lakers are without LeBron James, Anthony Davis for the first time this season through 50 games

Meanwhile, this will only be Davis’ fourth game missed this season. Through 46 appearances, the 12-year veteran is averaging 24.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 2.3 blocks, and 35.9 minutes per game.

He’s shooting 55.4% from the floor, 31.5% beyond the arc, and 80.5% at the line as well. Davis ranks 10th in points (1,147), fourth in total rebounds (555), and fifth in blocks (108).

Davis’ absence against the Celtics is arguably the Lakers’ worst news. In Los Angeles’ 126-115 loss to Boston on Christmas Day, the four-time All-NBA member recorded a then-season-high 40 points.

Game day in Boston pic.twitter.com/xIQ9cWjNaz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2024



For the rest of Los Angeles’ injury report, Cam Reddish (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) remain out indefinitely. The Lakers are 7-17 away and 6-14 when playing an underdog this season.

More importantly, the Lakers are 1-5 in their last six matchups with Boston. The Celtics are 22-2 at home, 36-10 as a favorite, and 5-1 in their past six contests. Los Angeles hasn’t beaten the C’s since Dec. 7, 2021, when the club won 117-102 at home.

NBA sportsbooks now show the Lakers as heavy 14-point underdogs at Boston. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold an 88.5% chance of defeating L.A.