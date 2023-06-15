During the 2023 postseason, the Lakers fell short in the Conference Finals and were swept by the Nuggets. Despite the sour ending to their season, the team showed they have potential for the future. Making an impact offensively for the Lakers was Austin Reaves. He was the third-highest scorer per game after Lebron James and Anthony Davis. Recently, Reaves announced he’ll have his own signature shoe deal worth over seven figures per year.

This past season was Reaves’s second year as a pro in the NBA after going undrafted in 2021. Money will not be an issue moving forward for the 25-year-old Arkansas native. He sat down with NBA insider Shams Charania to discuss his new contract with the Chinese brand, Rigorer.

Not only is he getting a payday from Rigorer, but the Lakers are expected to offer him a nice contrast this offseason as well. Reaves proved that he can be a consistent scorer for the Lakers moving forward. He played and started in all 16 of their 2023 postseason games.

Ahead of NBA free agency, Lakers guard Austin Reaves and Chinese company Rigorer are finalizing a signature shoe deal that is expected to reach over seven figures per year. Reaves on the new AR1: pic.twitter.com/B7WSCzGvri — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2023

Austin Reaves has signed a shoe deal worth over seven figures per year with Rigorer

Reaves signed with Rigorer in 2022 and became the company’s first NBA athlete. This past season, Reaves wore Nike sneakers and was in a Nike sweatshirt in his interview with Charania. It’s safe to say that Rigorer is lenient with apparel that has to be worn off the court.

He’s expected to debut his signature shoe at the start of the 2023-24 season. When speaking with Charaia, Reaves emphasized how blessed he was to be in this situation.

“Like I said earlier, if you would have told me I had a signature shoe at 18 (years old), I would have looked at you and called you a liar.” – Austin Reaves

His signature shoe, the Rigorer AR1, will be available to purchase later this summer. Reaves has a ton of value on the marketplace this summer. There could be a number of teams willing to offer him a big contract to join them and leave the Lakers. That would be a difficult decision to make.