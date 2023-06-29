With the free agency period starting tomorrow, the league has been buzzing with trade rumors galore. One player drawing interest from multiple teams around the league is 2023 NBA champion, Bruce Brown. He’s been linked to a few teams this offseason and you can add the Lakers to that list. As an unrestricted free agent this offseason, reports say that the Lakers have “significant interest” in signing Brown.

After being swept by Denver in the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers want to add a few outside pieces to their 2023-24 roster. While they have an interest in Brown, the Lakers are also trying to retain some of their own players. Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves are going to be offered contract extensions from the Lakers this summer.

A little over a week ago, Bruce Brown declined a $6.8 million player option with the Nuggets for next season. The 29-year-old wants to stay in Denver, but he’s also going to test the waters of free agency.

Bruce Brow is drawing ‘significant interest’ from the LA Lakers this offseason

Mike Singer of the Denver Post had the news about LA having “significant interest” in Bruce Brown. After winning the 2023 Finals with Denver, Brown mentioned he wants to stay with the team. He was quoted saying “Money is not everything”.

After their dominant Finals run, Brown knows that he was on a special roster this past season. Staying with the Nuggets gives him a real chance to compete for another title. While money may not be his #1 priority, the Lakers could offer him a hefty contract.

He was on a two-year, $13.2 million contract with the Nuggets. Mike Singer reported that the Lakers could offer him a mid-level exception worth $12.3 million annually. Over his last two possessions, Brown has proved that he shines when the lights are brightest.

In Denver’s 20-game run to the title this season, Brown was the sixth man off the bench. He played an important role for head coach Michael Malone. Brown is a G/F at six-foot-four and is a versatile player. This postseason he averaged (12.0) points, (4.0) rebounds, (1.9) assists, and (1.1) steals per game. He does the little things as well that go unseen and don’t show up in the box score. That is why the Lakers are monitoring Brown’s situation this offseason.