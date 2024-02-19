During this All-Star Weekend, the press has been all over LeBron James asking about his potential trade out of Los Angeles, especially after it was reported that the Warriors were interested in his services when the transfer market was still open two weeks ago. However, the 39-year-old has officially dismissed all rumors and showed his compromise with the purple and gold.

“I am a Laker, and I’ve been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way,” he said before the All-Star Game. “I don’t have the answer to how long it will be or what uniform I’ll be wearing. Hopefully, it is with the Lakers. It’s a great organization with so many greats. We’ll see. I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it’s coming. It’s coming, for sure.”

However, he doesn’t know yet when he’ll finally hang up his basketball shoes. The superstar holds a $51.4 million player option to remain with the Lakers next campaign, as he could decline the deal and re-sign with the team, or enter unrestricted free agency. “I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left,” LeBron shared. “I know it’s not that many.”

When asked about the way he could retire, he even teased around with the possibility of a farewell tour, or “just Tim Duncan it.” He then explained how he feels about his impending goodbye to the league.

“I’m 50-50,” he expressed. “I’m going to be honest. There are times I feel like I owe it to my fans who have been along this journey for two decades-plus, to be able to give them that moment, where it’s every city, and they give you your flowers or whatever the case may be.”

“That seems cool, but the other side: I’ve never been that great with accepting praise. It’s a weird feeling for me. I’ve never really talked about it much,” James admitted.

According to the all-time NBA scorer, a farewell tour might feel a bit awkward. “It’s just a weird feeling for me,” the star shared. “To go to each city, if that’s the case — I’ve seen Michael [Jordan]’s, I’ve seen Kobe [Bryant]’s, I’ve seen a lot of guys’ [farewell tour] — I just don’t know how I’d feel. I don’t know if I’d feel great about it. Maybe the only child in me. I don’t know.”

For now, LeBron is concentrated on conquering another title with the Lakers and then dominating this summer’s Olympics

While James denied any possibility of retiring soon, he explained how his objective is set on two things right now: fighting for a second NBA title in Los Angeles and appear in his fourth Olympic competition during the summer.

“I told myself before the season when I committed to being a part of the Olympic team, obviously it was all predicated on my health,” the forward said. “As it stands right now, I’m healthy enough to be on the team and perform at a level I know I can perform. There’s still time left in the season. Obviously, I don’t know what the future holds as far as the postseason.”

LeBron didn’t play his last game with the Lakers before the All-Star break as he endures a peroneal tendinoplathy in his left ankle. As he’s received treatment in this past days, he knew he wasn’t going to participate too much in Sunday’s All-Star contest. “I won’t be playing the entire game,” he said

“I’m trying to get my ankle as strong and back to where I feel confident I can finish these last 30 games of the season,” the superstar said about his season with the Lakers, who are ninth in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record.