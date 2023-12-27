Legend Allen Iverson wishes to rejoin Sixers organization to perform ‘unfulfilled’ role

It’s been an entire decade since the last time we saw Allen Iverson play professional basketball, and in all these years he’s never been taken into consideration by the 76ers organization. He became an icon back when he was a player and now he wishes to contribute to the franchise in any possible way.

His 12 campaigns in Philadelphia were enough for him to become a Hall of Famer and legend for the club, being selected 8 times as an All-Star and leading the team through many playoff runs. The six-foot star even carried the Sixers to the 2001 NBA Finals, only to lose against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite his immense contributions, the franchise is yet to summon him after retirement. In a recent interview, Iverson admitted he couldn’t help but notice how other NBA teams have involved their former players and still play a significant role for the club.

“My role there is nowhere near what I think it’s supposed to be,” Allen said. “I love Philadelphia so much, and I love that organization for everything they did for me. They made me a household name. I just love what they did for me. Besides what I did for them when I was playing, I was to still give them more of what I have.”

Even though the 48-year-old has discarded coaching in his future, he admitted he would enjoy having some sort of behind-the-scenes job with the 76ers.

“Obviously, talk to players about what’s going on and be there for them if they want to talk to me about anything. I want to be there for any type of advice I can give. Like, if they needed my help with anything, anything that Allen Iverson can do, that’s what I want to do … just anything that I have. As a basketball savant, use me,” he insisted.

Iverson went all the way to revealing he feels jealous when other administration hire their former stars to get involved with the team’s future. Now he can’t do much but hope the Sixers will appreciate his intentions and contact him soon.

Iverson recalls the time he became a rapper and David Stern punished him for his hardcore lyrics

During the same interview with reporter Rachel Nichols, the Sixers icon remembered the time he decided he was going to pursue his dream of being a rapper and got blasted by David Stern, the former NBA Commissioner.

Iverson sang under the name Jewelz and recalled how the song 40 Bars got him into trouble. “I remember I did that terrible rap song,” he said. “That’s one of the things, to this day, I’m so embarrassed everytime we go somewhere and people will play it and I’m, ‘Please put that off.'”

As he was one of the biggest stars in the league, the NBA was constantly on his tail making sure he behaved.

“He [Stern] called me to his office. I had to go with Theo Ratliff. So, the whole time I was nervous, I’m going to see Boogeyman David Stern… I was like, ‘It’s not gonna go good.’ I know I’m gonna get punished but to what extent? I didn’t know. It got worse. Out of nowhere, he pulled out a piece of paper and went, ‘I’m gonna read something to you,’ and he started reading the rap to me,” Allen recalled.