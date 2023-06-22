Free agency hasn’t started just yet, but massive trades have already begun. In the late evening last night, a deal between the Celtics, Clippers, and Wizards fell through. The Clippers backed out and the Memphis Grizzlies took their place in the trade. Boston got the player they wanted, Krisptaps Porzingis, and the Grizzlies acquired Marcus Smart. Less than 24 hours ago the Celtics posted a hype video for Marcus Smart. Now, he’s no longer with the team.

It was a wild night in the NBA last night. The Clippers were supposed to be a part of this three-team trade. However, they had red flags about Malcolm Brogdon’s health. Kristaps Porzingis had a midnight deadline last night to opt into his $36 million player option.

This trade almost did not happen, but the Grizzlies made the deal possible before the deadline. After nine seasons with the Boston Celtics, former DPOY Marcus Smart will call Memphis home now.

“I go out there and leave everything I have on the floor.” Nobody hustles harder than @smart_MS3 😤 pic.twitter.com/5zy629nj9E — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 21, 2023

The Boston Celtics shocked the rest of the NBA when they traded away veteran guard Marcus Smart

One could presume that Marcus Smart was blindsided by this blockbuster trade. Less than 24 hours ago the team posted a hype video about him. That goes to show just how unexpected this trade was. While Smart is no longer a member of the Celtics, he’ll surely play a large role with the Grizzlies.

Memphis now has the last two DPOYs on their roster. Smart won the award in 2021-22 and Jaren Jackson Jr. won it last season with the Grizzlies. Over his nine-year NBA career, the 29-year-old PG averages (1.6) steals per game. The Grizzlies are a defensive-minded team that likes to use the fast break.

That fits in with the style of basketball that Smart plays. He’s a disruptor on defense and will pair nicely in the backcourt alongside Ja Morant. Memphis’ two-time all-star is suspended for the first 25 games of the season. Marcus Smart will have to step up right away and play a larger role.

In return for Smart, the Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards along with a 2024 first-round pick. The Grizzlies traded away backup PG Tyus Jones to the Wizards and sent their 2023 first-rounder (pick 25) to the Celtics.