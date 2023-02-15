Marcus Smart (Ankle) Will Return Tonight Vs Detroit After Missing The Last 11 Games Straight

The Boston Celtics were severely undermanned last night vs the Bucks last night and almost found a way to steal a win in OT. Head coach Joe Mazzulla was without four of his five normal starters and role players saw significant minutes last night. Boston’s leading assist man Marcus Smart has been out for the last 11 games in a row with an ankle injury. However, the team has that Smart does plan to make his return tonight in their final game before the all-star break.

Smart’s scoring averages are down compared to seasons past, but he’s become the leading playmaker for Boson in a true PG role this year. He’s averaging a career-high (7.2) assists per game this season coming off of a season where he won DPOY.

In the 11 games in a row he missed, the Celtics went 6-5 after he sprained his ankle back on 1/21. Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+325) to win the Finals this season.

Boston’s Marcus Smart will make his return to the lineup tonight

In 41 games played and started for the Celtics this season, Smart is averaging (11.1) points, (3.4) rebounds, (7.2) assists, and (1.3) steals per game. He’s also tied his previous career-high for field-goal percentage in a season at (.422) with a chance to improve on that.

Smart sprained the same ankle that was giving him trouble in the Eastern Conference Finals last season and he said that he did not want to rush he recovery process. Boston’s ultimate goal this season is to get back to the NBA Finals and avenge their loss to the Golden State Warriors last season.

Joining Smart back in the lineup tonight after missing last night’s OT loss to the Bucks are Al Horford Jayson Tatum. Horford has missed three of the Celtics last four game with right knee soreness and the team needs him to be healthy for later in the season. Luckily Boston has some frontcourt depth that can play extended minutes when Horford misses time.