Home » news » Jayson Tatum Illness Out Tonight For Boston As They Travel To Face The Milwaukee Bucks

Main Page

Jayson Tatum (Illness) Out Tonight For Boston As They Travel To Face The Milwaukee Bucks

Updated 17 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Jayson Tatum pic

Tonight, the Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be nationally televised starting at 7:30pm. It will be a battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference as Celtics have a one and a half game lead on the Bucks. However, the Celtics are going to be missing some of their top talent as they travel to Milwaukee. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart are all out in what was set to be a big time matchup.

This will be the second time this season that these two teams will be meeting this season. Back on Christmas Day the Bucks traveled to Boston and lost 139-118. Jayson Tatum had 41 points in that game, but he’s listed as out tonight with an illness and role players on the Celtics are going to see increased minutes tonight.

Boston might be coming into the game undermanned tonight, but they’re still in great shape for the season overall. NBA betting sites have the Celtics as the favorites to win the Finals at (+350) this season.

Boston Celtics are without Jayson Tatum vs the Milwaukee Bucks tonight

Jayson Tatum is one of the most humble and talented young superstars we have in the game currently. For the 2022-23 season he’s currently averaging (30.5) points, (8.6) rebounds, (4.5) assists, and (1.1) steals per game. His (30.5) points per game are currently the sixth-highest of any player this season.

One incredible thing that Tatum has been able to do in each of his NBA seasons so far is improving his scoring, rebounding, and assist averages each year. He truly has taken each offseason to perfect his craft and he’s only 24, turning 25 next month.

He was selected to his fourth-straight all-star game this season and he’s been the straw that stirs the drink for the Celtics this season. Tatum is an unselfish player and he’ll do whatever it takes to win the game. He’s played 54 games for Boston this season and this will be just his fourth game missed all season.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now