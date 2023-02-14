Jayson Tatum (Illness) Out Tonight For Boston As They Travel To Face The Milwaukee Bucks

Tonight, the Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be nationally televised starting at 7:30pm. It will be a battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference as Celtics have a one and a half game lead on the Bucks. However, the Celtics are going to be missing some of their top talent as they travel to Milwaukee. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart are all out in what was set to be a big time matchup.

This will be the second time this season that these two teams will be meeting this season. Back on Christmas Day the Bucks traveled to Boston and lost 139-118. Jayson Tatum had 41 points in that game, but he’s listed as out tonight with an illness and role players on the Celtics are going to see increased minutes tonight.

Boston might be coming into the game undermanned tonight, but they’re still in great shape for the season overall. NBA betting sites have the Celtics as the favorites to win the Finals at (+350) this season.

The Celtics have ruled OUT Jayson Tatum (illness, non-COVID), Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) & Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) for today's game vs. the Bucks, the team has announced. pic.twitter.com/pFseGNJMDZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 14, 2023

Boston Celtics are without Jayson Tatum vs the Milwaukee Bucks tonight

Jayson Tatum is one of the most humble and talented young superstars we have in the game currently. For the 2022-23 season he’s currently averaging (30.5) points, (8.6) rebounds, (4.5) assists, and (1.1) steals per game. His (30.5) points per game are currently the sixth-highest of any player this season.

One incredible thing that Tatum has been able to do in each of his NBA seasons so far is improving his scoring, rebounding, and assist averages each year. He truly has taken each offseason to perfect his craft and he’s only 24, turning 25 next month.

He was selected to his fourth-straight all-star game this season and he’s been the straw that stirs the drink for the Celtics this season. Tatum is an unselfish player and he’ll do whatever it takes to win the game. He’s played 54 games for Boston this season and this will be just his fourth game missed all season.