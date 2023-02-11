Jayson Tatum tied for third-most 40-point games in Celtics history

Jayson Tatum tallied his eighth 40-point game of the season on Friday, tying Paul Pierce (2000-01) for the third-most in a single season in Boston Celtics history. Only Larry Bird logged more 40-point games in a season (nine in 1984-85, 11 in 1987-88).

In Boston’s 127-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets, the four-time All-Star recorded 41 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks in 37 minutes of action. He finished 13-of-21 (61.9%) shooting from the field and drained five 3-pointers.

Upon further review of a few NBA betting sites, Jayson Tatum has fifth-shortest odds to win MVP. Check out which sportsbooks are giving Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo greater odds to win the award.

Jayson Tatum began the fourth quarter on the bench, but Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla sent the two-time All-NBA member back on the court after the Hornets cut their deficit to 14 points with 7:03 remaining. Charlotte outscored Boston 35-30 in the final period.

“You understand in the course of a game leads are never safe, regardless of a team’s record they’re always capable of making plays and knocking down shots,” Tatum said.

“I seen earlier [president of basketball operations] Brad [Stevens] told you guys he was making me sit out next week. So, I’ll get some rest then.”

Additionally, after knocking down a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the second quarter, Tatum became the youngest player (24 years, 344 days) in NBA history to make 1,000 3s. The Celtics forward is the first player to reach this mark before the age of 25. Tatum surpassed Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (25 years, 223 days).

Through 53 starts this season, Jayson Tatum is averaging career highs of 30.8 points, 8.6 boards, 4.5 assists, 10 field goals, and 37.3 minutes per game. Not to mention, he’s shooting 46.5% from the floor and 35.6% beyond the arc.

"The coolest part was I saw the previous record was held by Bradley Beal… I know he's genuinely happy for me too." Jayson Tatum talks about being the youngest player in the NBA to hit 1,000 3-pointers pic.twitter.com/rQH83tWyHB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 11, 2023

Tatum leads the NBA in total points (1,631), field goal attempts (1,138), made field goals (529), and field goals missed (609). The Duke product also ranks fifth in win shares (7.8), ninth in offensive win shares (4.8), fourth in defensive win shares (3.0), and seventh in usage percentage (32.9%).

On Jan. 16, in the Celtics’ 130-118 win against Charlotte, the wing scored a season-high 51 points in 41 minutes of action. Along with logging nine rebounds and five assists, Tatum shot 15-of-23 (65.2%) from the field and 7-of-12 (58.3%) outside the arc.