Louisville commit T.J. Robinson dominates Session 1 of Nike EYBL

Louisville men’s basketball commit T.J. Robinson played excellent for N.J. Scholars in Session 1 of the Nike EYBL in Atlanta, Georgia. The Class of 2024 guard led his team in scoring and assists this past weekend.

Robinson averaged 16.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game to lead his team to a 4-0 undefeated record. Plus, he also shot 41.9% from the field, 8-of-24 (33.3%) beyond the arc, and 21-of-28 (75%) at the foul line.

In the Scholars’ 88-83 win against Meanstreets on Saturday, Robinson recorded 20 points, five rebounds, and six assists. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound guard shot 50% from the floor as well.

Robinson received his college offer from Louisville last July and announced his commitment to the program in October. The junior had received other offers from Fordham, Georgetown, Kansas State, LSU, Massachusetts, Robert Morris, Saint Peter’s, and Temple.

Additionally, Robinson is rated a three-star recruit at Montclair (N.J.) Immaculate Conception. The guard ranks No. 150 in the nation, No. 21 at his position, and No. 5 in New Jersey, per 247Sports.

Louisville commit T.J. Robinson exceeds expectations in Session 1 of the Nike EYBL, helps N.J. Scholars improve to 4-0

“With almost an all-NBA staff, it showed me how different they were from other colleges,” Robinson told On3 in an interview after committing to Louisville. “From the first conversation with coach Kenny Payne, it was great.

“He is very honest and wants you to get to the next level so he’ll push you and help you to get there as much as he can. I believe in Coach Payne, and I don’t believe I would find another coaching staff like Louisville. So that’s ultimately why I chose them.”

Robinson displayed decent outings in the 2022 Nike EYBL and the NBPA Top 100 Camp. During his junior year at Immaculate Conception, the guard averaged 21 points per game.

Additionally, the high school standout scored 50 points in the Lions’ 75-67 win over Dwight-Englewood in the first round of the Jingle Bells Jubilee Tournament in Paterson last December.

“We started slow and we’re down like 13-0 and 20-11 after the first quarter,” Robinson told Cardinal Authority after the win. “After starting off slow, I started to get into a rhythm and my teammates just kept feeding me.

“I just felt like I couldn’t miss. Everything that I put up felt good to me. I wasn’t really paying any attention to how many points I had. I was just trying to get the win because that was a big game. That game was crazy.”

