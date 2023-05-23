Curtis Givens, a prominent four-star point guard from the 2024 class, has sharpened his focus to seven collegiate destinations. Coming from Montverde Academy, Florida, Givens’ recruiting journey is in high gear. Notably, LSU stands tall as a favored choice, drawing attention from basketball enthusiasts nationwide.

His robust potential is undeniable. The 247Sports rankings place him as the 87th overall college basketball prospect for 2024. His stature as a point guard also stands high, securing the 11th spot nationally. Furthermore, Givens ranks as Florida’s 9th-best player. It would also be no shock to see him shoot up the board on their next update.

Evaluations of Givens paint him as a consummate point guard. With a knack for making plays and involving teammates, Givens embodies the ‘modern type’ guard. He possesses a smooth three-point range, extending well beyond the arc, adding to his appeal as a lead guard. Additionally, he’s not shy about his expectations from a prospective college.

Curtis Givens had a game high in points (23) and assists (5) shooting 8-13 from the floor in Mokan’s win over CP3 😤 @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/zVTpOBs8Ir — NIBC (@NIBCOfficial) May 14, 2023

For Givens, the school culture and atmosphere play pivotal roles. A place that nurtures guards and gives them the freedom to make plays will tip the scales. His own words on this subject echo his determination and drive for the right college fit. And this appears to be LSU, as their stock trends upwards with Givens’ announcement about official visits.

“The atmosphere is going to be big for me,” Givens said. “The culture of the school will be what I’m looking at on these visits.”

Givens to Visit Baton Rouge and Georgia Tech

The coming weeks are seeing Givens gearing up for official visits to two colleges. LSU, a favored choice, is on the itinerary for June 21, 2023, while Georgia Tech precedes it on June 1, 2023. Interestingly, talks with LSU have been particularly frequent. He enjoys a warm rapport with their coaching team, reinforcing the speculation around his inclination towards LSU.

His recent comments on LSU stand testament to this. In dialogue with LSU’s coaches, Givens reveals an appreciation for their praise of his game. Such appreciation from LSU, coupled with their efforts to stay in touch, solidify the likelihood of him donning the LSU jersey.

“I talk with them every week,” Givens said. “They have three of their coaches, Coach (Matt) McMahan, Coach (Ronnie) Hamilton, and Coach (Cody) Toppert, all in touch with me. They talk highly about me and how much they love my game, so I really like that about them.”

The point guard has also had an impactful presence on the Nike EYBL circuit. Despite being a newcomer to Montverde Academy, he’s held his own. His average of 18.6 points and 3.0 assists over 11 games is proof enough. His prowess as a point guard, coupled with his scoring abilities, has not gone unnoticed.

While LSU continues to resonate as a top choice, Givens’ options remain open. Schools like Memphis, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Texas, UConn, and Villanova remain in the running. However, it is the LSU Tigers that currently sit at the top of Givens’ list of preferred destinations.

