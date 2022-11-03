Luka and Giannis MVP favorites through first two weeks of season

Which players are MVP favorites is always a season-long discussion. Though we are just two weeks into the regular season, the oddsmakers already have two players highlighted to most likely take home this year’s MVP award. While it is just the start of the regular season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic have already been putting on a show. However, there are a few other NBA superstars hot on their heels in terms of odds to win the 2022-23 NBA MVP. Regardless, it is hard to argue with Giannis and Luka being the favorites thus far.

Best Odds to Win NBA MVP Through First Two Weeks: Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Luka +400

Doncic has led the Dallas Mavericks to a 4-3 win-loss record so far, but the sub-par record is far from his fault. Luka is currently tallying 36.7 points per game which currently leads the NBA. He is also averaging 9.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists per game, an effective field goal percentage of 50.3 percent, and a player efficiency rating of 36.1, also a league best. Also, Luka has improved his defense as it has resulted in a slight increase in his steal average (1.7 per game) and a defensive box plus/minus of +2.5. These are certainly MVP numbers. It should be noted that the Mavericks are integrating new players into their scheme still, so do not expect them to remain with a mediocre record long here at the start of the regular season, especially with Luka coming into his prime.

Giannis +600

Giannis has led the Bucks to an NBA best record of 7-0. What is scary is that he is doing this without his second star, Khris Middleton, who will be returning from injury relatively soon. Giannis is already starting hot out of the gates. He is currently averaging 33.8 points, 1.7 blocks, 5.2 assists, and 12.8 rebounds per game.

On top of this, Giannis is also shooting an effective field goal percentage of 61.2 percent and also possesses a player efficiency rating of 33.2, which is a career-best so far. Not to mention, he is averaging a league-best defensive box plus/minus of 4.3, another statistic which is a career-high for him thus far into the new NBA season. When you combine these impressive numbers with the fact that the Bucks look like the most dominant team in the league, it is easy to see why Giannis is already a MVP favorite.

Other Favorites

With the season still being so young, we would be remiss to not list some of the other MVP favorites. Following closely behind Giannis at +650 odds is last season’s runner-up for MVP, Joel Embiid. Embiid is currently averaging 27.2 points, 3.3 assists, and 9.5 rebounds per game. After Embiid is Memphis’ Ja Morant at +750 odds. Morant is considered a dark-horse candidate with totals of 33.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Kevin Durant comes after Morant at +1200 odds. Despite Brooklyn’s dramatic start to the season, Durant is still averaging 32.5 points, 4.4 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game. Finally, we have the reigning two-time MVP in Nikola Jokic at +1200 odds as well with numbers of 21.0 points, 8.4 assists, and 11.1 rebounds per game. We are not even halfway through the season and this MVP race is already shaping up to be a good one.