As the game started against the Mavericks this past Saturday evening, Pistons fans began to chant “Luka sucks.” However, someone should’ve let them know that they shouldn’t poke the bear, especially one as hungry for glory as Luka Doncic, who had been earning crazy stat lines in the past five games.

And well, he did it again. In Detroit, the Slovenian became the first NBA player to ever produce six-straight 30+ point triple-doubles. “I don’t know why would they do that [chant ‘Luka sucks’]. I love it. They know it’s not true, and they keep going, so I don’t know,” he told the press after making the league history books.

The 25-year-old led Dallas to pull away in the second half to beat the Michigan franchise 142-124, and left their rivals with no chance of making it to the playoffs this campaign.

The young point guard posted 39 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, beating Russell Westbrook‘s famous five-consecutive 30 point triple-doubles. However, the Slovenian actually extended his own record of reaching a fifth-straight triple-double with over 35 points per game.

“That just shows what level he’s playing on right now,” shared Mavs coach Jason Kidd. “He knows he can score the ball, and he’s also able to find his teammates, and lastly, he’s able to rebound the ball.”

Despite all the personal success, Doncic’s priority remains in trying to improve their poor defensive displays. Ever since the return from the All-Star break, Dallas has exhibited one of the worst defensive ratings in the NBA. “I don’t know, honestly,” he said last week. “We know we got to fix it.”

His coach doesn’t put any responsibility of their underachieving defense on the Slovenian’s shoulders, as he already does so much for the team offensively. “Are we asking too much? I don’t know if we’re asking,” Kidd said. “This is what he does.”

“He’s one of the best offensive players on the planet, and so this is what he does and so we have to help him on that end and we have to also help him on the defensive end. This isn’t a surprise, he’s been doing this pretty much his whole career,” the trainer insisted. “He’s a walking triple-double. He’s doing everything to help the team win. We all have to pitch in and help him.”

Former Dallas player Chandler Parsons criticized Doncic over his lack of teammate involvement

During a recent appearance on the Run it Back show, ex-teammate Chandler Parsons was invited to comment on the Mavericks’ latest match against the Pistons. However, he wasn’t as impressed by Luka as everyone else, implying that he doesn’t involve the rest of his teammates in the team’s offensive plays.

“I believe he’s an unbelievable talent. He’s literally a guard version of Jokic where he can do everything, he’s mesmerizing with the basketball. But as a teammate, it gets a little exhausting watching the same sh*t over and over again,” Parsons said.

Mavs & Luka Doncic are always topic of conversation Ex-Maverick Chandler Parsons, discussing state of Mavs loves Doncic’s talent said: “But as a teammate, it's a little exhausting watching the same shit over & over again." #MFFL (🎥: @RunItBackFDTV) pic.twitter.com/FHS45ecp68 — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) March 8, 2024

“And then when you don’t win, it’s even magnified, like, ‘Ok, can we try something else, and I maybe get the ball?’ You know what I mean? It definitely can be frustrating,” the retired athlete insisted.

According to Chandler, the European star won’t be judged by the way he plays because he’s breaking records in the NBA and the team usually wins, even though Dallas has been producing one of the worst defensive ratings in the league.