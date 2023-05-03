Mavericks and Timberwolves confirm they will square off to play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi

The NBA has joined the Department of Culture and Tourism of the United Arab Emirates to announce that the Abu Dhabi Games are back for this next preseason. This 2023 edition will feature two games between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7 at Etihad Arena in Yas Island.

As the tickets for the games are yet to be released, fans can only register their interest to receive more information on the NBA.com/AbuDhabi website. The contests will air live across the Middle East and North Africa on beIN SPORTS, The Sports Channel and NBA League Pass.

The @NBA Abu Dhabi Games are BACK 🏀 Catch the @dallasmavs and @Timberwolves in action at the Etihad Arena #InAbuDhabi on October 5 and 7!​ Register your interest NOW via https://t.co/rgFwgUqu8Q pic.twitter.com/Rshbr42MX2 — Experience Abu Dhabi (@VisitAbuDhabi) May 2, 2023

“We are excited to be preparing for the new season of The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 with the thrilling preseason head-to-head games between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves, said Saleh Modamed Al Geziry, Director General of the country’s culture department.

“We look forward to welcoming the players, teams, and fans to experience the destination and strengthening our efforts to bring the very best in sporting entertainment and engagement across Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Many important sponsor are supporting these experience in the Arabian Gulf, as Aldar, Experience Abu Dhabi, Gatorade, Nike and Tissot are part of the roster of marketing partners.

The Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall considers it a fundamental part of their industry’s growth to globalize NBA basketball. “The Dallas Mavericks certainly recognize the importance of globalizing the game of basketball,” he said. “For many years, we have enjoyed international players and a growing international fanbase.

“We are honored to play the game we love for NBA fans in Abu Dhabi and around the world. We appreciate all who have worked so hard to create this exciting opportunity for our team and our fans.”

His counterpart, Wolves CEO Ethan Casson, feels proud to be taken in consideration by the league for these types of opportunites. “As the NBA continues its global expansion, the Minnesota Timberwolves are honored to be selected for The NBA Abu Dhabi Games,” he assured.

“Thank you to the NBA and the host city of Abu Dhabi for allowing us the opportunity to bring fans together through the game of basketball.”

Following the success of last year’s edition, the Abu Dhabi Games have become a must in UAE

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 are part of a multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi, as last year they brought an exciting clash between the Hawks and the Bucks as the league’s first ever match in the Arabian Gulf.

Take a look at the 2022 edition as Atlanta defeated Milwaukee in a historic match in the Middle East:

The Managing Director for the NBA in both Europe and the Middle East, Ralph Rivera, believes that the bigger picture is to give young kids the opportunity to feel inspired by the world’s best basketball players.

“Following the success of last year’s games and events that welcomed fans from across the globe to Abu Dhabi, we’re excited to return in the 2023 preseason with two great matchups between the Mavericks and Timberwolves and some of the best players in the world,” he said.

“Our collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi continues to support the NBA’s goal of introducing basketball and its values to young boys and girls in the UAE and globally, and that will be the case once again through these games and the surrounding activities.”