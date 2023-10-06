Miami star Tyler Herro believes he’s grown into ‘one of the league’s best offensive players’

It’s been quite a ride for Tyler Herro ever since he burst onto the NBA scene making it as a 19-year-old rookie out of Kentucky. Not only did he impressed all with clutch performances in his first year wearing the Heat jersey, he later conquered the Sixth Man of the Year award in his third season, scoring at least 20 point per night coming off the bench.

It wasn’t until the last campaign that he finally became a full-time starter, and immediately improved all his stats as coach Erik Spoelstra’s trust in him grew tighter.

Today he’s back at Miami‘s training camp, ready for the 2023/24 season to start, and his confidence in himself is inspiring. Herro believes he’s grown into one of the best offensive players in the NBA, and is prepared to prove himself once again.

"I feel like the HEAT still trust me and believe in me. … I’m happy I’m here. … This is where I want to be." – Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/pKZIUWWpNO — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) October 6, 2023

“There’s not a place on the floor offensively that I’m uncomfortable,” he said. “So offensively, you can ask my teammates and coaches, I think I’m one of the best players in the league offensively. Obviously defensively I have things to work on and I feel like every year I get better.”

When asked about his constant need to improve defensively, he understands that physically he doesn’t possess the body type to dominate on that side of the floor.

“Yeah. Physically I’m never going to be a lockdown defender but I’m going to give my 100 percent effort,” he explained. “I’m going to try. My big thing this year, I told Spo this, is just being solid on the ball but then being electrically effective off the ball, being fast and quick in the passing lanes. I can get steals.”

The 23-year-old recognized that there’s been a lot of talk and expectation around his name ever since he started getting more minutes, but knows how to deal with the pressure.

“It’s different than being a rookie and being in trade talks,” Tyler acknowledged. “I’m a little bit more established now. I’ve gotten paid and that plays a little bit into it, but mentally I just want to be where I’m wanted, where they want me and believe in me and they trust me at the end of the day. I feel like the HEAT still trust me and believe in me and all of that.”

Herro has set his 2023/24 season goals to become an All-Star and prove he can perform in the playoffs

One of Tyler’s main objectives is to become an All-Star this season, as he believes he’s ready for the recognition and is beyond being just a role player.

“It’s been one of my goals since I came here,” he admitted. “I always remember as a rookie, when I got drafted in the press conference Pat said, ‘Spo is going to make me an All-Star’. That’s what the goal is at the end of the day. I want to be somebody who is an All-Star. I don’t feel like I’m a role player. I feel like I can help this team win and really move the needle. With winning comes All-Star (selections).”

After being injured during most of last season’s successful playoff run, the 23-year-old feels the need to prove his own fans he’s able to perform in the big stages.

“I would say really to the people that don’t think I can play in the playoffs … I just want that opportunity. In the playoffs, bright lights on the big stage. That’s what I’m about,” Herro expressed.