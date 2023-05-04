After three seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, Hunter Dickinson entered the transfer portal. He was one of the most coveted transfers in the portal this offseason and all the big-time programs wanted a chance. Dickinson visited Maryland, Georgetown, Kentucky, and Villanova. Ultimately, he chose to play for the Kansas Jayhawks next season with head coach Bill Self.

The seven-foot-one center spent three seasons with Michigan where they made the Elite 8 and Sweet 16 in separate tournaments. However, the Wolverines missed out on the NCAA tournament completely this year and were invited to play in the NIT.

This was not where Dickinson expected Michigan to be at the end of his junior year. That is why he calls leaving Ann Arbor the “hardest decision” he’s ever had to make. He plans on graduating from Michigan this summer before starting his career with Kansas.

Hunter Dickinson announced that he is transferring to Kansas for next season

Dickinson has been one of the most dominant centers in the country over the past three seasons and Kansas is getting a polished veteran. He is now the third transfer that Kansas has landed this offseason. They also acquired guard Nick Timberlake from Towson and Arterio Morris who played his freshman year with Texas.

In his three seasons with the Wolverines, Dickinson averaged (17.2) points, (8.4) rebounds, and (1.6) blocks per game. Dickinson also became a consistent three-point shooting big man 0ver the past two seasons as well. In his sophomore year, he shot (.328) from deep and improved that to (.421) this past season.

Hunter Dickinson has transferred to KANSAS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6uYVCMG1OS — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) May 4, 2023

The Kansas Jayhawks should jump to #1 in the preseason poll after landing Dickinson for next season. Returning to the program next season are PG Dejaun Harris and fellow star K.J. Adams. Kansas is still in contention to land top-10 recruit, Mackenzie Mgbako for this coming season. He recently recommitted from Duke.