In the world of college basketball, recruiting is a never-ending process, and Kentucky Wildcats’ head coach John Calipari is no stranger to this game. The latest target for the Wildcats is Michigan Wolverines’ transfer Hunter Dickinson, who has entered the transfer portal, sparking a frenzy among top college programs vying for his services. Complicating matters further is the uncertainty surrounding the status of Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

Coach Cal Attempts to Lure Dickinson to Kentucky

John Calipari’s reputation for attracting top college basketball talents is well-known, and Hunter Dickinson could be the next big name to join the Kentucky Wildcats. The 7-foot-1 center, who averaged 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds during the 2022-2023 season, has reportedly met with Calipari and is set to visit Lexington for a three-day visit from April 23-25, according to 247Sports’ Travis Branham.

Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson, the No. 1 transfer in the portal, will visit Kentucky April 23-25, a source tells @247SportsPortal. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 20, 2023

In a recent episode of the ‘Roundball Podcast,’ Dickinson opened up about his interest in Kentucky and the potential impact of Oscar Tshiebwe’s decision on his own transfer.

Tshiebwe, a former National Player of the Year, has yet to decide whether he will officially turn pro or return to the Wildcats for another season. With both Dickinson and Tshiebwe being dominant frontcourt players, it’s unlikely that they will both suit up for Kentucky.

Dickinson mentioned his conversation with Calipari regarding Tshiebwe’s situation, stating, “We talked about that. I don’t really want to say what we said. I don’t want to say what (Tshiebwe) is doing because that’s his business. But, obviously, whatever we talked about was good enough for me to take the visit. So that’s news right there.”

This suggests that Calipari addressed the issue candidly, and whatever was discussed was sufficient to pique Dickinson’s interest in the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have the top-ranked recruiting class for 2023, including four of the top 10 prospects, and adding Dickinson to their roster could elevate them to even greater heights. However, the decision ultimately hinges on Tshiebwe’s choice and Dickinson’s preference for his new college destination.

Calipari Flies to Michigan to Meet with Dickinson

Calipari’s recent meeting with Dickinson at a private airport in Michigan showcases the coach’s dedication to securing the talented center. During their conversation, Calipari highlighted Kentucky’s new strength coach as a selling point, indicating that the program is focused on developing players both on and off the court.

The potential arrival of Dickinson at Kentucky comes at a time when the Wildcats’ fan base is eager for success, following a disappointing second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament. The rumblings in Lexington have been less than favorable for John Calipari in recent times.

The possible addition of Dickinson could reinvigorate the program and lead the Wildcats to a deep run in the 2023 tournament.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Hunter Dickinson is a hot commodity in the college basketball world. The former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and two-time All-Big Ten first team selection has proven himself as a premier low-block scorer with great size and outstanding touch around the rim.

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are working diligently to ensure that they land the coveted transfer, but only time will tell where Hunter Dickinson will ultimately decide to continue his college basketball career. For now, fans in Lexington can only hope that the Wildcats’ recruiting prowess, combined with Calipari’s persuasive skills and a resolution to Oscar Tshiebwe’s situation, will be enough to secure Dickinson’s commitment and bolster their chances for success in the upcoming season.

