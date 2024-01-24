Milwaukee reportedly hire Doc Rivers as new head coach hours after discharging Adrian Griffin

It’s only been hours since it was announced that the Bucks were firing first-year coach Adrian Griffin after achieving a 30-13 mark and standing second in the Eastern Conference. To everyone’s surprise, the Wisconsin franchise seemed to already have been negotiating under the table with veteran trainer Doc Rivers, who reportedly already signed for the Milwaukee club.

One of the first to the scene was of course, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who confirmed that the deal was already underway this Tuesday night. The NBA insider confirmed that the former NBA champion was the organization’s main “focus” after discharging their rookie tactician.

“Bucks reached out to Doc Rivers, his representative late this afternoon [or] early this evening and they’ve been talking about this job. He’s certainly at the forefront of the Bucks’ search,” Wojnarowski explained as the first reports of this news starting flooding the internet.

The renowned journalist went on to give his take on the reasons why the Bucks are stuck on the idea on signing Rivers, who last coached an NBA team last season, when he reached the playoffs with the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Woj, Milwaukee expects him to be able to command respect inside a roster full of All-Stars.

“Certainly, his 25 years as a head coach, the championship in Boston, the last three years in Philly where he got to the conference semifinals — obviously very familiar with this Eastern Conference — and the belief that he can come in and command the respect of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, this veteran team [and] get them better defensively,” the insider shared.

Woj then added: “And again, Doc Rivers a Marquette grad, has a long basketball lineage in the city of Milwaukee. … He is the focus of this Bucks search, and they continue to talk tonight.”

Sometime ago, Doc expressed his views on the risks a tactician must take in order to truly contest for an NBA title. He explained that to be a champion, “you have to open your heart.”

“You have to step out. You have to take risks. You have to get out of your comfort zone. You have to give yourself to the team. … Get over yourself. When you do that, it all comes back to you,” he said.

Coach Rivers’ new challenge has generated polarized opinions on social media, but most experts think it’s a good fit

This Tuesday night, the Inside the NBA panel on TNT received the news that Doc Rivers seemed to be next in line just as they were discussing the firing of first-year coach Adrian Griffin. Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal revealed the reasons why he believes the veteran tactician is a good fit in Milwaukee.

“He’s got championship experience. He’s got experience dealing with big-name guys, superstars,” the Lakers icon said. “For so long, he’s been getting away with that one championship, so I’d like to see him get another championship.”

Others like ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas, understand why Doc would be the logical replacement for Griffin, but doesn’t believe it is a wise choice for the veteran coach. According to the former player, there won’t be a positive outcome for Rivers.

“There’s no positive for Doc here,” Arenas claimed. “If you lose, this is another team you had as a winning team, and you lost again. You win; you get no credit. The fu*k did you do?… Just another coaching job, but what I’m saying as just someone viewing the situation, if you do not win, we’re gonna be looking at you because Adrian could’ve done the same sh*t you’re gonna do. So you have to win it to get no credit. You’re not getting credit for this team.”