The West Virginia Mountaineers have been active in the transfer portal and have landed their latest recruit. Bob Huggins and his coaching staff have gotten the commitment from former four-star player, RaeQuan Battle. He spent the past two seasons with Montana State and will play his final year of eligibility at WVU. Battle was formerly the 71st overall prospect in the nation coming out of high school in 2019.

He began his career with Washington in the Big 12 back in the 2020 season. His playing time with the Huskies was very limited and Battle has grown immensely with Montana State. The six-foot-five guard went from playing (11.3) minutes per game in ’19-20, to (29.7) per game this past season.

West Virginia has already put together a strong transfer portal class. They’ve added players like Jesse Edwards and Kerr Kriisa for next season. The addition of RaeQuan Battle makes WVU even more dangerous for 2023-24.

NEWS: Montana State transfer RaeQuan Battle has committed to West Virginia, he tells @On3sports. Averaged 17.7 PPG this season. Story: https://t.co/Ka9PKK2n88 pic.twitter.com/GemAFysQX4 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 26, 2023

RaeQuan Battle has decided he will play his final year of eligibility at West Virginia next season

RaeQuan Battle entered the transfer portal last week and was being recruited fast. He received interest from Alabama, Kansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and UCLA. However, the two-way player decided to take his talents to WVU next season to play for the Mountaineers.

In 35 games and starts last season, Battle averaged (17.7) points, (2.9) rebounds, and (0.9) assists. He shot (.469) percent from the field and (.353) from beyond the arc. Both of those shooting percentages were career-highs this season. The Mountaineers have been in search of a wing player who can knock down threes and guard at a high level. Battle fits that profile for them.

Last season, Montana State made the NCAA tournament but lost in the first round. RaeQuan Battle had 27 points on 9-17 shooting from the field and three triples made. This is his final season of collegiate eligibility.