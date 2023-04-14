Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards, a 6-foot-11 center with a rapidly growing reputation, seems poised to become the latest addition to the West Virginia Mountaineers roster. After announcing his entry into the transfer portal, the basketball star has narrowed his choices down to Gonzaga, Kansas, and West Virginia. With a visit to Morgantown this weekend, rumors are swirling that Edwards might soon commit to the Mountaineers.

Jesse Edwards Expected to Commit to WVU

Edwards, a native of the Netherlands, has shown immense progress in his college basketball career. In his most recent season, he put up impressive stats, averaging 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. His stellar performance earned him a spot on the All-ACC Third Team.

Syracuse transfer Jesse Edwards arrives in Morgantown today for his West Virginia visit this weekend 🎥: College Basketball Scouting / YT pic.twitter.com/b4b7RJuKqK — Ethan Bock (@ethanbock_) April 14, 2023

The talented center’s decision to enter the transfer portal followed Syracuse’s inability to secure him opportunities for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) money due to complications surrounding his international student status. With other schools managing to create NIL opportunities for international student-athletes, Edwards is exploring his options and he appears to be liking what he’s hearing from WVU.

West Virginia’s head coach, Bob Huggins, seems to be making a strong case for the Mountaineers, as insiders suggest the program is in excellent shape to secure Edwards’ commitment. With the Mountaineers hosting him this weekend, the anticipation is building, and a decision could come soon.

Double-Double Machine Could be a Game-Changer for Mountaineers

Edwards’ addition to the West Virginia roster would be a game-changer for the team. His skills as an elite rim protector, combined with his fluidity on the court and ability to finish lobs after sprinting, make him a valuable asset to any program. Moreover, with one year of eligibility remaining, Edwards is eager to make the most of his final college basketball season.

In his time at Syracuse, Edwards demonstrated consistent improvement. After seeing limited playing time in his first two seasons, he emerged as a quality starter in 2021-22, averaging 12 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. As he continued to hone his skills, his numbers rose, culminating in his impressive double-double average in his most recent season.

The race to secure Edwards’ commitment has attracted interest from numerous schools, including the likes of Florida, Gonzaga, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, NC State, and Seton Hall. However, it’s the Mountaineers that seem to be edging closer to victory in this recruitment battle.

With the visit to West Virginia’s campus this weekend, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely for any indication of Edwards’ decision. Should he choose to don the Mountaineers’ jersey, the team’s prospects for the upcoming season will receive a significant boost.

