College Basketball
West Virginia Mountaineers Close to Securing Syracuse Star Transfer Jesse Edwards
Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards, a 6-foot-11 center with a rapidly growing reputation, seems poised to become the latest addition to the West Virginia Mountaineers roster. After announcing his entry into the transfer portal, the basketball star has narrowed his choices down to Gonzaga, Kansas, and West Virginia. With a visit to Morgantown this weekend, rumors are swirling that Edwards might soon commit to the Mountaineers.
Jesse Edwards Expected to Commit to WVU
Edwards, a native of the Netherlands, has shown immense progress in his college basketball career. In his most recent season, he put up impressive stats, averaging 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. His stellar performance earned him a spot on the All-ACC Third Team.
Syracuse transfer Jesse Edwards arrives in Morgantown today for his West Virginia visit this weekend
🎥: College Basketball Scouting / YT pic.twitter.com/b4b7RJuKqK
— Ethan Bock (@ethanbock_) April 14, 2023
The talented center’s decision to enter the transfer portal followed Syracuse’s inability to secure him opportunities for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) money due to complications surrounding his international student status. With other schools managing to create NIL opportunities for international student-athletes, Edwards is exploring his options and he appears to be liking what he’s hearing from WVU.
West Virginia’s head coach, Bob Huggins, seems to be making a strong case for the Mountaineers, as insiders suggest the program is in excellent shape to secure Edwards’ commitment. With the Mountaineers hosting him this weekend, the anticipation is building, and a decision could come soon.
Double-Double Machine Could be a Game-Changer for Mountaineers
Edwards’ addition to the West Virginia roster would be a game-changer for the team. His skills as an elite rim protector, combined with his fluidity on the court and ability to finish lobs after sprinting, make him a valuable asset to any program. Moreover, with one year of eligibility remaining, Edwards is eager to make the most of his final college basketball season.
In his time at Syracuse, Edwards demonstrated consistent improvement. After seeing limited playing time in his first two seasons, he emerged as a quality starter in 2021-22, averaging 12 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. As he continued to hone his skills, his numbers rose, culminating in his impressive double-double average in his most recent season.
The race to secure Edwards’ commitment has attracted interest from numerous schools, including the likes of Florida, Gonzaga, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, NC State, and Seton Hall. However, it’s the Mountaineers that seem to be edging closer to victory in this recruitment battle.
With the visit to West Virginia’s campus this weekend, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely for any indication of Edwards’ decision. Should he choose to don the Mountaineers’ jersey, the team’s prospects for the upcoming season will receive a significant boost.
College Basketball Betting Content You May Like
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites 2023 – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- The Best College Basketball Odds – Find out The Top 11 Sites for NCAA Basketball Odds.
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Compare Top NCAA March Madness College Gambling.
- NCAA March Madness Odds and Lines – Learn How to Bet on NCAA Basketball Futures.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites 2023 – Compare the Best Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players.
- West Virginia Mountaineers Close to Securing Syracuse Star Transfer Jesse Edwards
- Duke Basketball: UVA Transfer Kadin Shedrick Eyeing Blue Devils
- How to watch or stream Thunder vs. Timberwolves NBA Play-In game tonight?
- Mikey Williams, a Memphis basketball recruit, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon
- How to watch or stream Bulls vs. Heat NBA Play-In game tonight?
-
College Basketball 7 days ago
Stanford’s Former No.1 Recruit Lauren Betts Enters Transfer Portal, Eyes Iowa Hawkeyes as Next Destination
-
NBA 2 days ago
The internet reacts to Charles Barkley losing $1 billion bet to Shaquille O’Neal as Heat lose to the Hawks: ‘He’s broke now’
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight (Apr. 5) vs the Indiana Pacers?
-
NBA 1 week ago
Miami Heat are tearing down their FTX sign to rename their arena the Kaseya Center on a 17-year deal