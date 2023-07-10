NBA center Frank Kaminsky just married “SportsCenter” anchor who was recently fired by ESPN

What a time to get married! Or is it? Current NBA free agent Frank Kaminsky just got married to television icon Ashley Brewer who was recently laid off by ESPN in their last month’s firing spree. As both of them are without a job, we sure hope they’ve saved up for the wedding.

Or as Brewer ironically said herself on her TikTok account: “When ESPN lays you off the week before your wedding.”

The truth is, they both seemed extremely happy after celebrating their love this weekend with a ceremony in Los Cabos, Mexico. Even though the pair was already legally married since April, this time they wanted to celebrate with a large group of friends and family.

Ashley Brewer marries Frank Kaminsky in Mexico one week after ESPN layoff https://t.co/pdEThxOBWN pic.twitter.com/p0CN70rAnP — New York Post (@nypost) July 8, 2023

“She is amazing and the best person I’ve ever met,” Kaminsky told the press before the celebration, “so I feel like lucky that she wanted to marry me.”

Not too long ago he went on a podcast and was asked about his relationship. The basketball athlete’s response was as real as you can get. “Listen to this week’s episode to hear what it’s like trying to figure out life when you’re ugly but you have some money,” he said.

The pair, who met in 2017, also shared the fact that the former Rockets big man proposed to Brewer in Maui last summer.

Once she met her husband at the alter this past Friday, the couple faced their guests and dedicated a special message of appreciation for them. “We turned to face them while our pastor shared our gratitude for the roles they have played in our lives, from our past to our future,” they said.

When it was time to exchange their vows, both Brewer and Kaminsky admitted that they had already shared their handwritten pledges before the ceremony. “We wanted to keep that moment private and intimate,” Brewer expressed.

“I wanted something classic and timeless that I could look back at when I’m 80 years old and still absolutely love,” she added. “I’ve always felt if there was a time to look like a princess — it’s your wedding!”

The couple share the story of how they met back in 2017, as Kaminsky admits her first saw her on TV when she worked for ABC

The pair first met in 2017 right after Kaminsky had seen Brewer on TV back when she was working for ABC in California.

“She was so beautiful I had to try and find a way to meet her,” the free agent admitted. “Just so happened that she was in New York visiting a friend the same time as me when I was out there on a road trip to play the Knicks. I asked her to get dinner and we instantly had a connection.”

Brewer, who swam in college at Texas and USC, remembers their first date vividly.

“I met him for dinner and quickly realized he was the most kind and down-to-earth guy,” she recalled. “We were both very focused on our careers at the time, so we became very close friends and kept in touch. It wasn’t until 2021 that Frank admitted he wanted to be more than friends and here we are, so in love and married!”

Kaminsky, who only played 36 matches last season, was recently waived by the Houston Rockets.